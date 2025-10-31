The Bears Are in Control of the Euro. Make This 1 Trade Here Now.

March Euro currency (E6H26) futures present a selling opportunity on more price weakness.

See on the daily bar chart for the March Euro currency futures that prices are trending down and this week hit a three-month low. See, too, at the bottom of the chart that the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicator is in a bearish posture as the blue MACD line has just crossed below the red trigger line. The bears have the near-term technical advantage.

Fundamentally, the U.S. economy is perceived by currency traders to be in better shape than the European Union’s economy. That’s bearish for the Euro currency against the U.S. dollar ($DXY).

A move in the March Euro currency futures below chart support at this week’s low of 1.1631 would become a selling opportunity. The downside price objective would be 1.1300, or below. Technical resistance, for which to place a protective buy stop just above, is located at 1.1760.

IMPORTANT NOTE: I am not a futures broker and do not manage any trading accounts other than my own personal account. It is my goal to point out to you potential trading opportunities. However, it is up to you to: (1) decide when and if you want to initiate any trades and (2) determine the size of any trades you may initiate. Any trades I discuss are hypothetical in nature.

Here is what the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has said about futures trading (and I agree 100%):