Cattle Look to Round Out the Week After Selling Dies Down

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - 1 hour ago Columnist

Young cow in pen with other cows by TippaPatt via Shutterstock
Live cattle futures posted slight gains in the front months, with the soon to expire October up $3.87. Preliminary open interest was down 1,753 contracts on Thursday. Cash trade has been $230 in the north early this week, with other bids near that and $235 in the South. Other bids have been reported at $228-230. The Thursday Fed Cattle Exchange online auction showed $235.50 sales on 443 of the 1,706 head offered. Feeder cattle futures were down 25 to 60 cents in the front months, with other contracts showing some slight strength. October expired at the close. The CME Feeder Cattle Index fell $4.62 at $352 on October 29. 

USDA Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were higher in the Thursday afternoon report, with the Chc/Sel spread at $18.75. Choice boxes were down $3.11 to $378.27, while Select was $2.27 lower at $359.52. USDA federally inspected cattle slaughter for Thursday at 114,000 head, with the week to date total at 457,000 head. That is 11,000 head above last week but 34,397 head shy of the same week last year. 

Oct 25 Live Cattle  closed at $235.275, up $3.875,

Dec 25 Live Cattle  closed at $231.100, up $0.200,

Feb 26 Live Cattle  closed at $229.500, up $0.050,

Oct 25 Feeder Cattle  closed at $347.275, down $0.600,

Nov 25 Feeder Cattle  closed at $341.825, down $0.250,

Jan 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $334.225, up $0.200,


Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LEG26 229.800s +0.300 +0.13%
Live Cattle
LEZ25 231.500 +0.400 +0.17%
Live Cattle
LEV25 235.275s +3.875 +1.67%
Live Cattle
GFF26 335.250 +1.025 +0.31%
Feeder Cattle
GFX25 342.875 +1.050 +0.31%
Feeder Cattle
GFH26 330.100 +0.875 +0.27%
Feeder Cattle

