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Cattle Extending Strength to Friday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Close up of brown cow in pasture by SaskiaAcht via iStock
Close up of brown cow in pasture by SaskiaAcht via iStock

Live cattle futures are trading with contracts 45 cents to $1.125 higher. USDA picked up cash trade at $232-233, with some up to $235. The Thursday Fed Cattle Exchange online auction showed no sales on the 1,054 head offered and a few bids of $228.  Feeder cattle futures are continuing the gains out of the Monday collapse, with contracts $1.42 to $2.07 higher. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was back down 22 cents on July 29 to $347.69.

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were higher in the Friday morning report. Choice boxes were up $1.03 at $361.53, with Select $5.82 higher to $347.15. USDA’s Federally inspected cattle slaughter for Thursday at 102,000 head, with the weekly total at 407,000 head. That is down 4,000 head from the previous week and 36,144 head below the same week last year.

Aug 26 Live Cattle  are at $232.350, up $1.125,

Oct 26 Live Cattle  are at $227.900, up $0.450,

Dec 26 Live Cattle  are at $227.550, up $0.825,

Aug 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $347.900, up $1.425

Sep 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $344.175, up $1.725

Oct 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $336.100, up $2.075


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LEZ26 226.950 +0.225 +0.10%
Live Cattle
LEV26 227.250s -0.200 -0.09%
Live Cattle
LEQ26 231.750s +0.525 +0.23%
Live Cattle
GFU26 343.775s +1.325 +0.39%
Feeder Cattle
GFQ26 348.025s +1.550 +0.45%
Feeder Cattle
GFV26 335.350s +1.325 +0.40%
Feeder Cattle

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