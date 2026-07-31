Cattle Extending Strength to Friday

Close up of brown cow in pasture by SaskiaAcht via iStock

Live cattle futures are trading with contracts 45 cents to $1.125 higher. USDA picked up cash trade at $232-233, with some up to $235. The Thursday Fed Cattle Exchange online auction showed no sales on the 1,054 head offered and a few bids of $228. Feeder cattle futures are continuing the gains out of the Monday collapse, with contracts $1.42 to $2.07 higher. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was back down 22 cents on July 29 to $347.69.

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were higher in the Friday morning report. Choice boxes were up $1.03 at $361.53, with Select $5.82 higher to $347.15. USDA’s Federally inspected cattle slaughter for Thursday at 102,000 head, with the weekly total at 407,000 head. That is down 4,000 head from the previous week and 36,144 head below the same week last year.

Aug 26 Live Cattle are at $232.350, up $1.125,

Oct 26 Live Cattle are at $227.900, up $0.450,

Dec 26 Live Cattle are at $227.550, up $0.825,

Aug 26 Feeder Cattle are at $347.900, up $1.425

Sep 26 Feeder Cattle are at $344.175, up $1.725