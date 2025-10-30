Cotton Falls Back on Thursday

Cotton futures ended the Thursday session with contracts down 80 to 90 points across the front months. Crude oil futures were down 17 cents/barrel to $60.31, with the US dollar index back up $0.333 to $99.355.

Following the meeting between President Trump and President Xi of China, President Trump posted that China is set to purchase massive amounts other ag goods, though no specifics were given cotton. Tariffs on US ag products are expected to be lifted.

The Wednesday online auction from The Seam showed 8,719 bales sold with an average price of 60.14 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was up 45 points on 10/29 at 76.40 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were steady on October 29, with the certified stocks level at 18,052 bales.

Dec 25 Cotton closed at 65.12, down 89 points,

Mar 26 Cotton closed at 66.69, down 82 points,