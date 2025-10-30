Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get all the relevant market information you need — get it fast, on time, and accurately with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Cotton Falls Back on Thursday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - 1 hour ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Harvesting cotton field by Leila Melhado via iStock
Harvesting cotton field by Leila Melhado via iStock
Unlock a 1-Year FREE Barchart Premier Subscription by opening & funding a Plus500 futures account & making a trade

Cotton futures ended the Thursday session with contracts down 80 to 90 points across the front months. Crude oil futures were down 17 cents/barrel to $60.31, with the US dollar index back up $0.333 to $99.355. 

Following the meeting between President Trump and President Xi of China, President Trump posted that China is set to purchase massive amounts other ag goods, though no specifics were given cotton. Tariffs on US ag products are expected to be lifted.

The Wednesday online auction from The Seam showed 8,719 bales sold with an average price of 60.14 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was up 45 points on 10/29 at 76.40 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were steady on October 29, with the certified stocks level at 18,052 bales. 

Dec 25 Cotton  closed at 65.12, down 89 points,

Mar 26 Cotton  closed at 66.69, down 82 points,

May 26 Cotton  closed at 67.91, down 80 points


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CTH26 66.69s -0.82 -1.21%
Cotton #2
CTZ25 65.12s -0.89 -1.35%
Cotton #2
CTZ24 71.40s -0.99 -1.37%
Cotton #2

Most Popular News

Advanced Micro Devices Inc_ logo and chart data-by Poetra_ RH via Shutterstock 1
Dear AMD Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for November 4
A concept image of a green and yellow motherboard_ Image by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock_ 2
Dear Qualcomm Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for November 5
Tesla Inc logo by- baileystock via iStock 3
It's 'Going to Be Like a Shockwave' When Tesla's AI Innovations Hit. Should You Buy TSLA Stock First?
Advanced Micro Devices Inc_ office sign-by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 4
Ahead of Earnings, Everybody Loves AMD Stock
Broadcom Inc logo on building-by Poetra_ RH via Shutterstock 5
What You Need To Know Ahead of Broadcom’s Earnings Release
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot