Hogs Posting Steady Trade at Midday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - 31 minutes ago Columnist

Pink pig in pasture by DESPIERRES via Pixabay
Lean hog futures are up 25 cents in nearby December and steady to 50 cents lower in other contracts. USDA’s national base hog price from Thursday morning was not reported due to no volume. The CME Lean Hog Index was down another 17 cents on October 28 at $91.86. 

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Thursday AM report was up 7 cents to $100.31 per cwt. The butt, picnic, and ham were the primals reported lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Wednesday at 492,000 head, taking the weekly total to 1.471 million head after a revision from Tuesday. That is down 1,000 head from last week but 5,771 head above the same week last year.

Dec 25 Hogs  are at $81.025, up $0.250,

Feb 26 Hogs  are at $82.250, down $0.075

Apr 26 Hogs  is at $86.350, down $0.200,


