This Data Center Stock Is Up 1,300% in Just 3 Years

Vertiv (VRT) has exceptional price momentum and is hitting new all-time highs.

VRT maintains a 100% “Buy” opinion from Barchart.

Shares have surged 75% over the past year and analysts project robust earnings and revenue growth ahead.

Vertiv’s growth is fueled by its strategic role in the AI-driven data center boom, but investors should note its volatility and speculative nature.

Today’s Featured Stock

Valued at $76.1 billion, Vertiv (VRT) provides digital infrastructure and continuity solutions. It offers hardware, software, analytics, and ongoing services.

What I’m Watching

I found today’s Chart of the Day by using Barchart’s powerful screening functions to sort for stocks with the highest technical buy signals; superior current momentum in both strength and direction; and a Trend Seeker “buy” signal. I then used Barchart’s Flipcharts feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. VRT checks those boxes. Since the Trend Seeker signaled a new “Buy” on Sept. 18, the stock has gained 38.91%.

Barchart Technical Indicators for Vertiv

Vertiv hit an all-time high of $202.45 in morning trading on Oct. 30.

VRT has a Weighted Alpha of +118.22.

Vertiv has a 100% “Buy” opinion from Barchart.

The stock gained 75.37% over the past year.

VRT has its Trend Seeker “Buy” signal intact.

The stock recently traded at $197.11 with a 50-day moving average of $152.48.

Vertiv has made 12 new highs and gained 30.72% in the last month.

Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 71.67.

There’s a technical support level around $195.10.

Don’t Forget the Fundamentals

$76.1 billion market capitalization.

49.89x trailing price-earnings ratio.

0.08% dividend yield.

Revenue is projected to grow 27.64% this year and another 19.48% next year.

Earnings are estimated to increase 44.90% this year and an additional 25.72% next year.

Analyst and Investor Sentiment on Vertiv

I don’t buy stocks because everyone else is buying, but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping stock, it’s hard to make money swimming against the tide.

It looks like Wall Street analysts are high on VRT and so is everyone else.

The Wall Street analysts tracked by Barchart have issued 17 “Strong Buys,” 2 “Moderate Buys,” 4 “Hold,” and 1 “Strong Sell” opinion on the stock with price targets between $112 and $234 – a very wide range.

Value Line rates the stock “Above Average” with a price target of $207.

CFRA’s MarketScope Advisor rates it a “Strong Buy” with a price target of $200.

Morningstar thinks the stock is 29% overvalued.

71 investors following the stock on Motley Fool think the stock will beat the market while 9 think it won’t.

36,860 investors monitor the stock on Seeking Alpha, which rates the stock a “Hold.”

The Bottom Line on Vertiv

A comment on Seeking Alpha sums it up: “Vertiv has seen a remarkable 1,200% increase in shares over the past three years, driven by its strategic position in the AI-fueled data center boom, enhancing its earnings potential and growth projections.”

Additional disclosure: The Barchart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance.