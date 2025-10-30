Cattle Prices Are Tipping Higher. How to Trade the Rebound Now.

Consider buying a call option on February live cattle futures (LEG26).

See on the daily bar chart for February live cattle futures that prices Wednesday saw a strong rebound from the steep downdraft of the prior five trading sessions. Wednesday’s price action suggests the bears overdid it to the downside and that a near-term market bottom is in place.

Fundamentally, the supply and demand balance for the U.S. cattle markets fully favor the bulls. U.S. supplies of cattle on feedlots are historically low, while U.S. consumer demand for beef at the meat counter remains robust despite high prices. A growing number of U.S. consumers want higher protein diets now.

Consider buying a call option on February live cattle futures, with an upside price objective of $245.00, or above. The option expires the first Friday in February.

IMPORTANT NOTE: I am not a futures broker and do not manage any trading accounts other than my own personal account. It is my goal to point out to you potential trading opportunities. However, it is up to you to: (1) decide when and if you want to initiate any trades and (2) determine the size of any trades you may initiate. Any trades I discuss are hypothetical in nature.

Here is what the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has said about futures trading (and I agree 100%):