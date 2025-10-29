Cotton Rallies into Wednesday’s Close

Cotton futures were up 91 to 96 points higher across most contracts on Wednesday. Crude oil futures were up 21 cents/barrel to $60.36, with the US dollar index back up $0.502 to $98.955.

There was some optimism ahead of the Trump/Xi meeting later this evening into Thursday in South Korea.

The Tuesday online auction from The Seam showed 3,401 bales sold with an average price of 61.63 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was up 35 points on 10/28 at 75.95 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were up another 500 bales on October 28, with the certified stocks level at 18,052 bales.

Dec 25 Cotton closed at 66.01, up 96 points,

Mar 26 Cotton closed at 67.51, up 91 points,