Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Never miss an Options trading signal: Unusual Options Activity and Options Screeners with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Cattle Post Rebound on Wednesday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - 1 hour ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Cows in pen looking at camera by Smederevac via iStock
Cows in pen looking at camera by Smederevac via iStock
Exclusive offer! Open & fund a Plus500 futures account & trade to get a FREE 1-year Barchart Premier subscription

Live cattle futures were $3.90 to $5.35 higher across most contracts on Wednesday. Cash trade started a little early this week, falling $5-9 in NE to $230 on Monday. Other bids have been reported at $228-230. The Wednesday Fed Cattle Exchange online auction showed no sales on the 1,706 head, with $230 bids on a few. Feeder cattle futures posted gains of $3.77 in the October contract which expires on Thursday, as contracts were up $8.50 to $10 in other contracts. The CME Feeder Cattle Index fell $3.63 at $356.62 on October 28. Price limits revert back to the normal $7.25 for live cattle and $9.25 for feeders on Thursday.

The Mexican ag minister on Wednesday morning stated the US and Mexico have not agreed on a date to reopen the southern border for cattle imports.

USDA Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were higher in the Wednesday afternoon report, with the Chc/Sel spread at $19.59. Choice boxes were up $1.73 to $381.38, while Select was $1.79 higher at $361.28. USDA federally inspected cattle slaughter for Tuesday at 119,000 head, with the week to date total at 343,000 head. That is 16,000 head above last week but 27,957 head shy of the same week last year. 

Oct 25 Live Cattle  closed at $231.400, up $3.900,

Dec 25 Live Cattle  closed at $230.900, up $4.325,

Feb 26 Live Cattle  closed at $229.450, up $5.350,

Oct 25 Feeder Cattle  closed at $347.875, up $3.775,

Nov 25 Feeder Cattle  closed at $342.075, up $8.675,

Jan 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $334.025, up $9.150,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LEG26 229.450s +5.350 +2.39%
Live Cattle
LEZ25 230.900s +4.325 +1.91%
Live Cattle
LEV25 231.400s +3.900 +1.71%
Live Cattle
GFX25 342.075s +8.675 +2.60%
Feeder Cattle
GFV25 347.875s +3.775 +1.10%
Feeder Cattle
GFF26 334.025s +9.150 +2.82%
Feeder Cattle

Most Popular News

3D Graphics Concept Big Data Center by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock 1
The Real Winner of Nvidia’s $1B Nokia Deal? T-Mobile Just Jumped to the Front of the 6G Race.
International Business Machines Corp_ logo on phone-by rafapress via Shutterstock 2
IBM Raises Its FCF Outlook for 2025 - IBM Stock Could be Undervalued
Facebookname backlite by Alex Haney via Unsplash 3
Meta Platforms (META) Just Flashed a Super-Rare Quant Signal Ahead of Earnings
Oracle Corp_ logo on phone and stock data-by Rokas Tenys via Shutterstock 4
Oracle Earnings Preview: What to Expect
Advanced Micro Devices Inc_ logo and chart data-by Poetra_ RH via Shutterstock 5
Dear AMD Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for November 4
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot