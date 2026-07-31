Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Clean Energy Stocks Have Plunged Into the Red. Even Bottom-Fishers Should Stay Away.

Rob Isbitts - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
A concept image showing a lightbulb with planet earth in a mossy green background by Capt_Pic via Shutterstock
A concept image showing a lightbulb with planet earth in a mossy green background by Capt_Pic via Shutterstock

Clean energy stocks, and the ETFs that track them, are proving that it ain’t easy being green.

The issue with ETFs, for better or worse, is that most track an index. There’s no active manager calling the shots.That leaves investors with little choice other than “take it or leave it” when it comes to a fund’s holdings. 

Lately, investors have been opting to “leave it.” This is just as true with clean energy funds as it is for any other industry. 

As this chart shows, the ALPS Clean Energy ETF (ACES) is off more than 30% from its 2-year high set early in June. 

This daily chart tells me that this has been a very slow bleed, which means it will be tougher for ACES to turn around. The percentage price oscillator (PPO) indicator at the bottom of the chart is a double-edged sword. It is deeply sold off, but shows no signs of abating. If it doesn’t hold support in this $30 area, it could be headed much lower still. 

www.barchart.com

The weekly chart is below, and frankly, it looks worse to me. Translation: a bounce is always possible, but those cannot yet be trusted.

www.barchart.com

ACES is just a $110 million ETF at this point, but I don’t care much about how popular a fund is. If anything, that’s a contrarian signal to me. 

Instead, I’m looking for an ETF that allows me to save time and effort by “buying the basket” in one trade. ACES does that. It is just not a trade I like right now.

www.barchart.com

The holdings are limited enough, at under 40 names. And since 10 of them account for more than 50% of the fund, I have a good idea of what I’m getting. There might be a time when stock picking within this ETF’s top 10-20 holdings will make sense. But that’s not the case currently. It is a big green washout, and probably not over. 

www.barchart.com

Why Are Green Energy Stocks Down? 

Few thematic plays have experienced as severe a reversal of fortune as clean energy. For investors who bought into the narrative of an unstoppable, global green transition, it has been a painful lesson in how macro policy, rising capital costs, and supply chain realities can completely dismantle a high-octane growth thesis.

After reaching historic highs during the post-2020 ESG boom, ACES has had little go right, especially when it comes to U.S. policy. I don’t mean just politics, but also the mistaken assumption by many that low interest rates would exist forever. That ended in early 2022, and you can see that it synched up with the peak in this ETF’s price. 

Developing utility-scale solar installations, offshore wind farms, and hydrogen infrastructure requires massive upfront capital expenditure before a single dollar of revenue is generated. Companies inside ACES heavily relied on cheap debt and continuous equity dilution to finance these multi-year projects.

When global central banks raised interest rates and pushed long-term yields higher, the cost of capital exploded. Projects that were profitable when debt costs were 2% suddenly became unviable when long-term borrowing costs jumped to 5% or 6%.

Developers have been forced to write down billions in canceled offshore wind developments, renegotiate power purchase agreements, or absorb massive margin compression, directly impacting the underlying holdings of ACES.

Beyond high interest rates, the clean energy supply chain remains off-kilter. Solar panel manufacturers and battery supply chains face intense international competition and persistent overcapacity. A global price war has crushed profit margins for solar component manufacturers, even as deployment rates remain high. These operational struggles mean that higher end-user demand for renewable energy has not translated into strong bottom-line corporate earnings growth for the companies within the fund.

And, as mentioned, the regulatory tailwinds that previously propelled clean energy are facing an increasingly hostile political environment. With international trade policies shifting toward tariffs, domestic content mandates, and the protection of legacy energy networks, clean energy firms face mounting regulatory friction. Subsidies and tax credits that previously acted as a crutch for unprofitable business models are under constant legislative review

The story of ACES is a classic example of confusing a popular societal trend with a profitable investment vehicle. 

Sure, renewable power generation will continue to grow as a component of global electricity grids, but the equities tasked with building that infrastructure carry balance-sheet vulnerabilities, high debt levels, and terrible price momentum. And ACES will rise again, and likely be a big winner for bottom fishers. But for pond-dwellers like Kermit the Frog, right now it is just not easy being green.

Rob Isbitts is a semi-retired CIO, former fiduciary investment advisor, and Barchart columnist. Check out his other work at ETFYourself.com (featuring the Fresh Charts weekly trading post), and ROAR.PiTrade.com, helping investors to better-manage their own portfolios. 


On the date of publication, Rob Isbitts did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ACES 30.55 -0.20 -0.65%
Alps Clean Energy ETF

Most Popular News

An image of Sam Altman in front of a blue background_ Image by jamesonwu1972 via Shutterstock_ 1
As Sam Altman Celebrates the Singularity, Palantir CEO Alex Karp Warns: ‘There Are Dangers… We Are Going to End Up Having to Regulate AI’
Stock exchange financial or forex graph by Bigc Studio via Shutterstock 2
Stocks Climb Before the Open as Microsoft Provides a Boost, U.S. PCE Inflation Data and More Big Tech Earnings on Tap
Options button on browser by Pashalgnatov via iStock 3
PepsiCo’s $22M Ratio Call Diagonal Spread Signals Big Bullish Bet Ahead of Q3 Earnings
Ai chip by Quality Stock Arts via Shutterstock 4
1 Options Trade to Make Now to Bet on ON Semiconductor Stock Bouncing Back
Microsoft headquarters By Peter 5
Stocks Rebound as Microsoft Earnings Ease AI Spending Concerns
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.