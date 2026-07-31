This Micro-Cap Penny Stock Just Locked in a Massive AI Data Center Deal

A tiny stock that most investors have never heard of just landed a deal worth billions. CleanCore Solutions (ZONE) was, until recently, known for something entirely different: ozone-based cleaning products. It has since pivoted into a new business with much bigger potential.

Now ZONE is chasing one of the hottest trends on Wall Street: AI infrastructure. And its latest announcement shows just how quickly that bet is paying off.

From Cleaning Products to AI Power Player

CleanCore built its business around aqueous ozone technology, a chemical-free way to clean and disinfect surfaces. According to the company's website, CleanCore aims to cut down on harmful chemicals while offering customers a greener alternative to traditional cleaning products.

That business targeted a real market. The global commercial cleaning industry was projected to top $92.6 billion by 2027, while the household cleaners market alone is expected to hit over $47 billion by 2028.

But everything changed in June 2026, when CleanCore named Tyler Hassen as its new chief executive officer and added him to its board. Hassen was previously a member of Elon Musk's DOGE and served as acting assistant secretary of policy, management, and budget at the U.S. Department of the Interior until alleged conflicts of interest seemingly resulted in his replacement. Before his time in government, he once ran Basin Holdings, an energy and industrial company.

Under Hassen, CleanCore said it would move away from its cleaning products roots, as well as a previously floated plan to hold Dogecoin (DOGEUSD) on its balance sheet. The new focus: building the physical infrastructure, like land, power, and buildings, that AI companies need to run their massive computing operations.

"Compute has become one of the most valuable resources in the world," Hassen said, according to a company statement. He added that demand for the power, land, and infrastructure behind it "is unprecedented, and only continues to accelerate."

A Massive Deal With Cerebras

That pivot led directly to the news driving ZONE stock this year.

CleanCore has entered into a 10-year colocation services agreement with Cerebras Systems (CBRS) for a new data center campus in Minnesota. Cerebras builds specialized computer chips designed to run AI programs faster than standard hardware.

In plain terms, a colocation agreement means CleanCore builds and owns the facility, while Cerebras rents space to house its computing equipment. The Minnesota campus will be built to Tier 3 standards, an industry rating that signals strong reliability and backup power systems.

The campus will be 100% pre-leased to Cerebras under the long-term agreement, meaning CleanCore already knows how much money it will bring in once the site is running. The numbers involved are large for a company valued at a market cap of $77 million. The deal is expected to generate roughly $800 million in contract value over its initial 10-year term, with the potential to top $3 billion if renewal options are included.

Once fully built, the campus will supply about 55 megawatts of utility power and 40 megawatts of usable computing capacity. Roughly 20 megawatts of power are already up and running, which supports the first 15 megawatts of computing load. The rest of the capacity is expected to come online by the first quarter of 2027.

"This second development marks an important milestone in advancing our portfolio of critical digital infrastructure," Hassen said, adding that the project helps meet "the urgent power needs of customers."

CleanCore expects to own nearly 80% of the Minnesota project, working alongside an outside development partner that specializes in colocation, energy planning, and infrastructure advice.

Not CleanCore's First AI Infrastructure Bet

The Minnesota deal builds on a project CleanCore had already announced in West Texas. In July 2026, the company closed its first data center transaction, partnering with HST Technologies on a campus that CleanCore will own more than a 95% stake.

That project starts with 200 megawatts of capacity and could grow beyond 500 megawatts by 2030. CleanCore has committed to funding that initial buildout between now and 2029, with about $100 million expected to be spent by the first quarter of 2027.

Together, the West Texas and Minnesota campuses show a company moving quickly to grab a piece of the AI buildout, an area where demand for power and computing space has outpaced what many developers can supply.

"In an economy driven by AI, ZONE will help provide the fuel to drive it further," said Alex Spiro, chairman of the board, according to a company statement.

For a company that spent years selling cleaning solutions, the shift into billion-dollar AI infrastructure deals marks a dramatic new chapter, and one that investors in small and speculative stocks will likely keep watching closely.