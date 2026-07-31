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Google Just Gave This AI Infrastructure Stock a New $100 Million Growth Catalyst

Nauman Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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AI technology - by Wanan Yossingkum via iStock
AI technology - by Wanan Yossingkum via iStock

Ciena (CIEN) has been one of the biggest winners of the artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure boom, and Needham believes the networking company just gained another powerful growth catalyst. In a recent research note, analyst Ryan Koontz reiterated a “Buy” rating and a $600 price target on CIEN stock, saying Ciena is well positioned to benefit from Verizon’s (VZ) newly announced, more than $1 billion dark fiber agreement with Alphabet's (GOOGL) Google. The analyst estimates the deal could generate over $100 million in incremental revenue for Ciena across fiscal 2027 and fiscal 2028.

This bullish call comes after a remarkable run for CIEN stock, even though shares have pulled back sharply from record highs.

The AI Boom Has Powered Ciena Stock Higher

Ciena stock remains one of the strongest performers in AI networking despite recent volatility. Shares are still up 59% year-to-date (YTD) after soaring 300% over the past 12 months. The rally has been fueled by massive AI infrastructure spending from hyperscalers and telecom providers racing to expand high-speed optical networks. Ciena's coherent optics, routing platforms, and automation software have become increasingly important as cloud providers build larger AI data centers.

After reaching an all-time high of $637.51 per share in early June, CIEN stock has since retreated to around $372 as investors have locked in profits and questioned whether the valuation has become too aggressive. 

Shares currently trade at roughly 95 times trailing earnings, well above the communications equipment industry average. However, the forward valuation looks slightly more reasonable at about 64 times earnings, with expectations for rapid profit growth as AI infrastructure spending continues.

www.barchart.com

Verizon-Google Project Adds Another Growth Catalyst

Needham believes the recent Verizon-Google announcement strengthens Ciena's long-term outlook. According to Koontz, Verizon is expected to deploy Google-approved Ciena equipment as it builds a nationwide dark fiber network. The analyst expects Ciena to supply products including coherent pluggable modems, optical line systems, and multi-rail amplifiers, creating more than $100 million in additional revenue over fiscal 2027 and 2028.

The project also signals Verizon's deeper push into the dark fiber market, an area traditionally dominated by companies like Lumen (LUMN) and Zayo. For Ciena, it represents another large AI infrastructure opportunity on top of an already record backlog.

Strong Earnings Continue to Support the Bull Case

Ciena's quarterly results reinforced why investors remain optimistic. For the fiscal second quarter of 2026, the company reported $1.57 billion in revenue, up roughly 40% year-over-year (YOY). Adjusted earnings came in at $1.64 per share, comfortably ahead of Wall Street expectations of $1.46.

Optical networking revenue increased 42% to $1.1 billion, while routing and switching revenue surged 88% to $174 million, showing growing demand from AI data-center customers. Net income jumped to $218 million from just $9 million a year earlier, while adjusted gross margin expanded to 44.9%.

Management raised its full-year fiscal 2026 revenue guidance to about $6.3 billion, plus or minus $100 million, and said approximately 80% of its record $7.7 billion backlog should convert into revenue over the next 12 months.

Beyond quarterly execution, Ciena continues investing aggressively for future growth. The company recently completed a $2.875 billion convertible notes offering to strengthen its balance sheet and has secured the industry's first multi-rail deployment for its RLS Hyper-Rail platform with a leading hyperscaler, further expanding its AI networking footprint.

Wall Street Remains Bullish on CIEN Stock

Needham is far from the only firm with a positive view on Ciena. According to Barchart data, 19 Wall Street analysts currently rate the stock as a consensus “Moderate Buy.” The average price target of $587.50 implies roughly 58% potential upside from current levels.

However, Needham remains one of the more optimistic firms with its $600 forecast and “Buy” rating for CIEN stock. Stifel also has a “Buy” rating with a $615 forecast, while Argus Research recently raised its target to $650. Morgan Stanley is more conservative with a $490 target price, while UBS raised its target price to $508 in June and kept a “Hold" rating.

Valuation has been a risk, but most analysts still consider Ciena to be one of the best long-term beneficiaries from the global buildout of AI networks.

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Nauman Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CIEN 385.64 +13.57 +3.65%
Ciena Corp
GOOGL 342.45 +8.79 +2.63%
Alphabet Cl A
VZ 46.02 -0.09 -0.20%
Verizon Communications
LUMN 6.62 +0.06 +0.91%
Lumen Technologies Inc

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