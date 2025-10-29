Barchart.com
Cattle Look to Wednesday Trade With Continued Expanded Limits

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - 10 minutes ago Columnist

Closeup of cows eating in barn by dusanpetkovic via iStock
Live cattle futures settled mixed on the Tuesday session, up 42 cents in some deferreds to down $1.32 in the nearby October. Open interest dropped 12,269 contracts on Tuesday. Cash trade started a little early this week, falling $5-9 in NE to $230 on Monday. Tuesday bids are showing up at $228-230. Feeder cattle futures used some of the expanded limits as back months were down $9.55 to $12, and nearbys $1.40 to $5.05 lower. With futures not locked limit all day, more longs were able to liquidate, with OI down 6,161 contracts. The CME Feeder Cattle Index fell $7.30 at $360.25 on October 27. CME has expanded limits for both live cattle ($10.75) and feeder cattle ($13.75) for Wednesday.

USDA Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were mixed in the Tuesday afternoon report, with the Chc/Sel spread at $19.65. Choice boxes were up $1.77 to $379.65, while Select was $1.66 lower at $360.00. USDA federally inspected cattle slaughter for Tuesday at 119,000 head, with the week to date total at 224,000 head. That is 15,000 head above last week but 21,904 shy of the same week last year. 

Oct 25 Live Cattle  closed at $227.500, down $1.325,

Dec 25 Live Cattle  closed at $226.575, down $0.600,

Feb 26 Live Cattle  closed at $224.100, up $0.100,

Oct 25 Feeder Cattle  closed at $344.100, down $1.400,

Nov 25 Feeder Cattle  closed at $333.400, down $5.050,

Jan 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $324.875, down $9.550,


Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LEG26 224.100s +0.100 +0.04%
Live Cattle
LEZ25 226.575s -0.600 -0.26%
Live Cattle
LEV25 227.500s -1.325 -0.58%
Live Cattle
GFX25 333.400s -5.050 -1.49%
Feeder Cattle
GFV25 344.100s -1.400 -0.41%
Feeder Cattle
GFF26 324.875s -9.550 -2.86%
Feeder Cattle

