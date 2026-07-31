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Hogs Look to Friday Trade

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Pig feeding from trough in pen by Yuliya Sidorova via Istock
Pig feeding from trough in pen by Yuliya Sidorova via Istock

Lean hog futures were down $2.05 to $3 across the board on Thursday. Open interest was down 7,202 contracts. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $101.05 on Thursday afternoon, down 74 cents from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was another 10 cents higher on July 28 at $98.45. 

Weekly Export Sales data showed 35,264 MT of pork sold for 2026 in the week ending on 7/23, a 4-week high. Shipments were pegged at 32,264 MT, the a 7-week high.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value was down 14 cents in the Thursday morning report, at $102.39. The rib and ham primals were the only reported lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Thursday was 485,000 head, with the week to date total at 1.838 million head. That is 21,000 head below the previous week and 10,811 head shy of the same week last year.

Aug 26 Hogs  closed at $98.425, down $2.250,

Oct 26 Hogs  closed at $83.350, down $2.350

Dec 26 Hogs  closed at $74.525, down $2.675,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HEV26 83.475s +0.125 +0.15%
Lean Hogs
HEQ26 98.575 +0.150 +0.15%
Lean Hogs
HEZ26 74.400 -0.125 -0.17%
Lean Hogs

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