Cattle Look to Close Out the Week

Live cattle futures posted $1.42 to $3.47 gains across the board at Thursday’s close. Open interest was down 844 contracts. USDA picked up cash trade at $232-233 on Thursday. The Thursday Fed Cattle Exchange online auction showed no sales on the 1,054 head offered and a few bids of $228. Feeder cattle futures extended the bounce out of Monday’s limit losses, with $2.20 to $5.02 gains at the close. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was back down 22 cents on July 29 to $347.69.

Export Sales data from USDA showed beef sales for 2026 at 15,109 MT for the week ending on 7/23. That was a 5-week high. Shipments were tallied at 12,381 MT, which back down from last week.

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were lower in the Thursday afternoon report. Choice boxes were down $2.93 at $360.50, with Select $1.08 lower to $341.33. USDA’s Federally inspected cattle slaughter for Thursday at 102,000 head, with the weekly total at 407,000 head. That is down 4,000 head from the previous week and 36,144 head below the same week last year.

Aug 26 Live Cattle closed at $231.225, up $3.325,

Oct 26 Live Cattle closed at $227.450, up $3.475,

Dec 26 Live Cattle closed at $226.725, up $3.400,

Aug 26 Feeder Cattle closed at $346.475, up $2.200,

Sep 26 Feeder Cattle closed at $342.450, up $3.800,

Oct 26 Feeder Cattle closed at $334.025, up $4.400,