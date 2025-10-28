Hogs Slipping Lower on Tuesday

Lean hog futures are down another 65 to 95 cents across most contracts on Tuesday. USDA’s national base hog price from Monday afternoon was reported at $88.76. The CME Lean Hog Index was down another 68 cents on October 24 at $92.27.
USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Tuesday morning report was down 4 cents to $101.04 per cwt. The loin and butt were the only primals reported lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Monday at 493,000 head. That is up 1,000 head from last week and 5,000 head above the same week last year.
Dec 25 Hogs are at $80.850, down $0.650,
Feb 26 Hogs are at $82.550, down $0.850
Apr 26 Hogs is at $87.050, down $0.950,
