Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier for advanced OPTIONS screeners and volatility tools. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Hogs Slipping Lower on Tuesday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - 1 hour ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Piglets in a pasture by Beatrice Hohl via Pixabay
Piglets in a pasture by Beatrice Hohl via Pixabay
Claim a 1-year Barchart Premier subscription for FREE! Open and fund your Plus500 futures account and make a trade

Lean hog futures are down another 65 to 95 cents across most contracts on Tuesday. USDA’s national base hog price from Monday afternoon was reported at $88.76. The CME Lean Hog Index was down another 68 cents on October 24 at $92.27.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Tuesday morning report was down 4 cents to $101.04 per cwt. The loin and butt were the only primals reported lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Monday at 493,000 head. That is up 1,000 head from last week and 5,000 head above the same week last year.

Dec 25 Hogs  are at $80.850, down $0.650,

Feb 26 Hogs  are at $82.550, down $0.850

Apr 26 Hogs  is at $87.050, down $0.950,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HEG26 82.450 -0.950 -1.14%
Lean Hogs
HEZ25 80.825s -0.675 -0.83%
Lean Hogs
HEJ26 86.875s -1.125 -1.28%
Lean Hogs

Most Popular News

An image of a Tesla humanoid robot in front of the company logo Around the World Photos via Shutterstock 1
Dear Tesla Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for November 6
Image of Founder Elon Musk by Frederic Legrand - COMEO via Shutterstock 2
‘We Are at a Critical Inflection Point for Tesla’ According to CEO Elon Musk. Should You Hold on Tight to TSLA Stock or Jump Ship Now?
Silver bullion by SonerCdem via iStock 3
How Much Lower Will Silver Prices Go?
PayPal Holdings Inc sign on building- by Sundry Photography via Shutterstock 4
PayPal Reports Q3 Earnings on October 28. Approach PYPL Stock Now with Caution.
The CoreWeave logo displayed on a smartphone screen_ Image by Robert Way via Shutterstock_ 5
The CoreWeave-Core Scientific Deal Isn’t Likely to Go Through. Analysts Say That Makes CORZ Stock a Buy.
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot