Hogs Start the Week on a Lower Note

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - 13 minutes ago

Pig resting in pen on hay by Annette Meyer via Pixabay
Pig resting in pen on hay by Annette Meyer via Pixabay

Lean hog futures posted 40 to 95 cent losses across most contracts on Monday. USDA’s national base hog price from Monday afternoon was reported at $85.29, down 27 cents from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was down another 68 cents on October 22 at $92.95. 

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Monday afternoon report was back down $1.66 to $101.08 per cwt. The picnic and rib were the only primals reported higher. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Monday at 493,000 head. That is u 1,000 head from last week and 5,000 head above the same week last year.

Dec 25 Hogs  closed at $81.500, down $0.400,

Feb 26 Hogs  closed at $83.400, down $0.900

Apr 26 Hogs  closed at $88.000, down $0.950,


