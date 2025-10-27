CEO Clay Magouyrk Is Selling Oracle Stock. Should You?

Oracle (ORCL) seems on track to close down on Monday after regulatory filings confirmed that several top executives have unloaded company shares in recent sessions.

Among the more notable names is Clay Magouyrk who sold 40,000 shares or about $11 million worth of ORCL on Oct. 21. Magouyrk was named the firm’s co-chief executive in September.

Following today’s decline, Oracle stock is down nearly 19% versus its year-to-date high.

Why Insider Sales Are Negative for Oracle Stock

Insider sales, especially large ones, can signal waning confidence in near-term performance, which often spooks investors.

While they aren’t always bearish, clustered sales by top leadership, as is the case with ORCL stock, raise questions about valuation, growth visibility, and internal expectations.

Since Oracle shares are riding artificial intelligence (AI) optimism, the SEC filings could dampen sentiment and trigger profit taking, especially if investors interpret it as a lack of conviction in the firm’s long-term upside.

For cautious investors, rising competition in the cloud market and a stretched forward price-earnings multiple of nearly 52x further add to the risks of owning Oracle stock heading into 2026.

Why ORCL Shares Remain Attractive for Long-Term Investors

Despite the aforementioned insider sales, there are several catalysts that make ORCL shares attractive for long-term, growth-oriented investors.

Oracle expects continued AI spending to push its revenue up to $225 billion by the end of this decade, representing a compound annualized growth rate (CAGR) of a remarkable 32%.

The company’s enormous contract pipeline, including the recent OpenAI deal, has pushed its RPO beyond $800 billion, indicating customer traction and exceptional visibility into future revenue.

Note that Oracle currently owns just 3% of the cloud market, which means it has massive room to expand its footprint and narrow the gap with larger rivals like AWS and Microsoft Azure.

Wall Street Is Sticking With Its ‘Buy’ Rating on Oracle

Wall Street analysts also believe that ORCL stock is worth buying on the dip.