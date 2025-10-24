This ‘Strong Buy’ Defense Stock Is Up 394% in the Past Year

Kopin (KOPN) is a leading wearable technology developer.

Shares just hit a new three-year high and are up 394% in the past year.

KOPN has a 100% “Buy” Barchart Opinion and a Trend Seeker “Buy” signal.

Fundamentals project revenue and earnings growth in 2024, but some advisory services warn the stock is overvalued and highly volatile.

Today’s Featured Stock

Valued at $602 million, Kopin (KOPN) is a leading developer and provider of innovative wearable technologies and solutions for integration into head-worn computing and display systems to military, industrial and consumer customers.

Kopin’s technologies and solutions are available as components providing individual capabilities or as reference systems providing integrated solutions.

Kopin has contributed to the development of head-mounted displays for the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter and created the Golden-i, a wearable headset reference design for industry. Kopin has developed and commercialized game-changing technologies.

What I’m Watching

I found today’s Chart of the Day by using Barchart’s powerful screening functions to sort for stocks with the highest technical buy signals; superior current momentum in both strength and direction; and a Trend Seeker “buy” signal. I then used Barchart’s Flipcharts feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. KOPN checks those boxes. Since the Trend Seeker signaled a new “Buy” on Aug. 26, the stock has gained 73.81%.

Barchart Technical Indicators for Kopin

Kopin hit a three-year high of $4.16 in intraday trading on Oct. 22.

KOPN has a Weighted Alpha of +269.17.

Kopin an 100% “Buy” opinion from Barchart.

The stock gained 394.12% over the past year.

KOPN has its Trend Seeker “Buy” signal intact.

The stock recently traded at $3.77 with a 50-day moving average of $2.68.

Kopin has made 12 new highs and gained 50% in the last month.

Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 59.87.

There’s a technical support level around $3.62.

Don’t Forget the Fundamentals

$602 million market capitalization.

Revenue is projected to grow 0.56% this year and another 33.14% next year.

Earnings are estimated to increase 74.92% this year and an additional 216.67% next year.

Analyst and Investor Sentiment on Kopin

I don’t buy stocks because everyone else is buying, but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping stock, it’s hard to make money swimming against the tide.

It looks like Wall Street analysts are high on Kopin and so are individual investors.

The Wall Street analysts tracked by Barchart have issued 6 “Strong Buys” and a single “Hold” opinion on the stock with price targets between $3 and $6.

Value Line rates the stock “Average.”

CFRA’s MarketScope Advisor rates it a “Strong Sell.”

Morningstar thinks the stock is 68% overvalued.

560 investors following the stock on Motley Fool think the stock will beat the market while 66 think it won’t.

10,200 investors monitor the stock on Seeking Alpha, which rates the stock a “Hold.”

The Bottom Line on Kopin

Although Wall Street analysts have a “Strong Buy” opinion on the stock, several of the advisory sites including CFRA’s MarketScope Advisor and Morningstar think the stock is very overvalued. If you buy at this level, please keep your stop losses tight.

