Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get your Portfolio automatically emailed to you up to 4 times a day with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Chevron Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Aditya Sarawgi - Barchart - 1 hour ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Chevron Corp_ logo- by Tada Images via Shutterstock
Chevron Corp_ logo- by Tada Images via Shutterstock

San Ramon, California-based Chevron Corporation (CVX) is a fully integrated oil & gas company focusing on oil & gas production, refining, and marketing. It operates through Upstream and Downstream segments. With a market cap of $268.8 billion, Chevron operates as one of the largest publicly traded oil & gas companies in the world.

The energy giant is set to announce its third-quarter results before the markets open on Friday, Oct. 31. Ahead of the event, analysts expect Chevron to deliver a non-GAAP EPS of $1.66, down a notable 33.9% from $2.51 reported in the year-ago quarter. While the company has missed Street’s bottom-line estimates once over the past four quarters, it has surpassed the projections on three other occasions.

For the full fiscal 2025, CVX is expected to report a non-GAAP EPS of $7.18, down 28.6% from $10.05 in fiscal 2024. While in fiscal 2026, its earnings are expected to grow 10.5% year-over-year to $7.93 per share.

www.barchart.com

CVX stock prices have gained nearly 4% over the past 52 weeks, outpacing the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLEmarginal 94 bps dip, but underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX16.2% gains during the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

Chevron’s stock prices observed a marginal dip in the trading session following the release of its mixed Q2 results on Aug. 1. The quarter was marked with strong execution and record production. Its Permian Basin production increased to 1 million boepd, and U.S. and worldwide production hit new company records. However, due to lower crude prices, the company’s topline for the quarter dropped 12.4% year-over-year to $44.8 billion, missing the consensus estimates by 4.9%. Meanwhile, its adjusted EPS plummeted 30.6% year-over-year to $1.77, but surpassed the Street’s expectations by 4.1%.

Nonetheless, analysts remain optimistic about the stock’s longer-term prospects. CVX maintains a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of the 27 analysts covering the stock, 14 recommend “Strong Buy,” three advise “Moderate Buy,” nine suggest “Hold,” and one gives a “Strong Sell” rating. Its mean price target of $170.31 suggests an 8.8% upside potential from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Aditya Sarawgi did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLE 88.97 +1.17 +1.33%
S&P 500 Energy Sector SPDR
CVX 156.56 +0.99 +0.64%
Chevron Corp
$SPX 6,738.44 +39.04 +0.58%
S&P 500 Index

Most Popular News

OPTIONS TRADING open book on table by One Photo via Shutterstock 1
How to Ride Nvidia’s Next 70% Rally With One Smart Options Trade
Image by Funtap via Shutterstock 2
Are Quantum Stocks a Bursting Bubble? Here’s What Our Top Chart Strategist is Watching Now
A close-up shot of Beyond Meat plant-based chicken tenders by Michael Vi via Shutterstock 3
Beyond Meat Stock Is Up 518% in the Past 5 Days. Barchart Options Data Tells Us BYND Could Be Headed Here Next.
Image by Funtap via Shutterstock 4
Dear D-Wave Quantum Fans, Mark Your Calendars for November 17
Alphabet (Google) Image by Markus Mainka via Shutterstock 5
What to Expect From Alphabet’s Q3 2025 Earnings Report
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot