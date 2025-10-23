Cotton Pops Higher on Thursday

Cotton futures closed the Thursday session with contracts 25 to 33 point gains. Crude oil was up another $3.25/barrel, following increasing US sanctions on Russian oil companies and reports that Chinese buyers are limiting purchases. The US dollar index was up $0.037 to $98.710.

The Wednesday online auction from The Seam showed 832 bales sold with an average price of 64.10 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was back up 25 points on 10/22 at 75.85 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were steady on October 22, with the certified stocks level at 17,552 bales. The AWP is still not being reported due to the government shutdown.

Dec 25 Cotton closed at 64.07, up 33 points,

Mar 26 Cotton closed at 65.67, up 25 points,