Nat-Gas Prices Retreat as Weekly EIA Inventories Climb Above Expectations

Rich Asplund - Barchart - 43 minutes ago Columnist

Natural gas night flare at plant by Kanenori via Pixabay
Natural gas night flare at plant by Kanenori via Pixabay

November Nymex natural gas (NGX25) on Thursday closed down by -0.106 (-3.07%).

Nov nat-gas prices retreated on Thursday from a greater-than-expected build in weekly nat-gas storage.  The EIA reported on Thursday that nat-gas inventories rose +87 bcf in the week ended October 17, above expectations of +83 bcf and the five-year average of +77 bcf.  

A mixed weather forecast also undercut nat-gas prices on Thursday after forecaster Atmospheric G2 said forecasts shifted cooler in the southern and eastern US for October 28-November 1 but warmer elsewhere.  Also, forecasts turned cooler over the eastern half of the US and warmer over the western region for November 2-6.  

US (lower-48) dry gas production on Thursday was 107.9  bcf/day (+5.4% y/y), according to BNEF.  Lower-48 state gas demand on Thursday was 75.5 bcf/day (+3.4% y/y), according to BNEF.  Estimated LNG net flows to US LNG export terminals on Thursday were 16.6 bcf/day (+1.0% w/w), according to BNEF.  According to a report from the EIA on Monday, US nat-gas pipeline exports to Mexico rose to a record 7.5 bcf/day in May.

Higher US nat-gas production is a bearish factor for prices.  On October 7, the EIA raised its forecast for 2025 US nat-gas production by +0.5% to 107.14 bcf/day from September's estimate of 106.60 bcf/day.  US nat-gas production is currently near a record high, with active US nat-gas rigs recently posting a 2-year high.

As a supportive factor for gas prices, the Edison Electric Institute reported Wednesday that US (lower-48) electricity output in the week ended October 18 rose +4.0% y/y to 73,756 GWh (gigawatt hours), and US electricity output in the 52-week period ending October 18 rose +2.89% y/y to 4,280,821 GWh.

Thursday's weekly EIA report was bearish for nat-gas prices since nat-gas inventories for the week ended October 17 rose +87 bcf, above the market consensus of +83 bcf and the 5-year weekly average of +77 bcf.  As of October 17, nat-gas inventories were up +0.6% y/y and were +4.5% above their 5-year seasonal average, signaling adequate nat-gas supplies.  As of October 21, gas storage in Europe was 83% full, compared to the 5-year seasonal average of 92% full for this time of year.

Baker Hughes reported last Friday that the number of active US nat-gas drilling rigs in the week ending October 17 rose by +1 to 121 rigs, just below the 2-year high of 124 rigs posted on August 1.  In the past year, the number of gas rigs has risen from the 4.5-year low of 94 rigs reported in September 2024.
 


