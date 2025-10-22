Cotton Faces Weakness on Wednesday

Cotton futures closed the Wednesday session with losses of 53 to 68 points. Crude oil rallied $1.56/barrel back to near the $60 level, as President Trump is increasing sanctions on Russian oil companies. The US dollar index was down $0.016 to $98.695.

The Tuesday online auction from The Seam showed 1,563 bales sold with an average price of 60.99 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was down 5 points on 10/21 at 75.60 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were up another 800 bales on October 21, with the certified stocks level at 17,552 bales. The AWP is still not being reported due to the government shutdown.

Dec 25 Cotton closed at 63.74, down 68 points,

Mar 26 Cotton closed at 65.42, down 56 points,