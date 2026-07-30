Why SoFi Stock Is Falling on Earnings and How to Play Shares Here

SoFi Technologies (SOFI) delivered another quarter of impressive growth, beating Wall Street’s expectations while raising its full-year revenue forecast. Generally, that combination would have fueled a rally. Instead, investors sent the stock sharply lower as management left its full-year earnings outlook unchanged, signaling that stronger sales are not expected to translate into higher profitability.

The market’s reaction underscores that investors now want to see accelerating earnings alongside revenue growth. Although SoFi continues to add members at a record pace, grow loan originations, and diversify, its decision to maintain profit guidance raised concerns that higher expenses or increased investments could limit near-term earnings upside. Thus, the earnings beat was overshadowed by disappointment over the unchanged bottom-line outlook.

With the post-earnings sell-off putting SoFi back in focus, let’s analyze whether this decline represents a buying opportunity or the start of a broader re-rating.

About SoFi Stock

SoFi Technologies is a fintech powerhouse based in San Francisco, California, which has expanded far beyond its initial student‑loan refinancing to building a fully integrated financial solution that offers lending, banking, investing (including crypto), insurance, and a technology platform used by other financial firms. It currently commands a market cap of $19.56 billion.

SoFi stock has endured a challenging year, with investors turning increasingly cautious despite the company’s strong operating performance. The stock is down 25% over the past 52 weeks and has fallen 37.4% year-to-date (YTD), significantly underperforming the broader market as concerns over valuation, slowing near-term earnings growth, and a more selective appetite for fintech stocks weighed on sentiment.

The selling pressure intensified following the company’s second-quarter 2026 earnings report. On July 29, SoFi shares plunged 8.9% after management maintained its full-year earnings outlook despite reporting better-than-expected revenue and earnings for Q2 and raising its revenue guidance. Investors viewed the unchanged profit forecast as a sign that stronger top-line growth may not translate into higher near-term profitability, overshadowing another quarter of robust operational execution.

SOFI is currently priced at 25.61 times forward price-to-earnings (non-GAAP) and 4.08 times forward sales, indicating a premium compared to its industry peers despite the share price drop.

Better-than-Expected Q2 Results but Guidance Failed to Impress

SoFi Technologies released its second-quarter 2026 results on July 29, delivering another quarter that exceeded Wall Street’s expectations on both revenue and earnings. Adjusted net revenue climbed 43% year-over-year (YOY) to a record $1.2 billion , while adjusted earnings per share increased 50% to $0.12. Its adjusted net income reached $160.4 million, and adjusted EBITDA rose 44% YOY to a record $357.8 million.

Moreover, total members increased 35% YOY to 15.8 million, while total products expanded 42% to 24.4 million, reflecting continued success in cross-selling financial products. Loan originations surged 69% YOY to $14.8 billion, supported by strong demand for personal, student, and home loans. The lending segment remained the primary growth engine, with revenue increasing 63% YOY, while fee-based revenue continued to expand, helping diversify the business beyond traditional lending. However, the technology platform remained a weak spot, with revenue declining 23% YOY following the loss of a major client.

Also, management raised its full-year 2026 adjusted net revenue guidance to $4.75 billion to $4.85 billion, implying annual growth of roughly 32% to 35%. However, the company maintained its full-year adjusted EPS guidance at around $0.60 per share rather than raising it alongside the stronger revenue outlook. That decision disappointed investors, who had expected improving revenue momentum to translate into higher earnings guidance. The unchanged profit outlook overshadowed an otherwise strong quarter and triggered a sharp selloff in the shares.

Analysts anticipate EPS to jump 51.3% to $0.59 in fiscal 2026 , with another 35.6% surge to $0.80 in fiscal 2027.

What Do Analysts Expect for SoFi Stock?

Most recently, Needham & Company maintained its “Buy” rating on SoFi but lowered its price target to $24 from $25, citing softer-than-expected Technology Platform volumes following the company’s second-quarter 2026 results.

On July 24, Truist Securities analyst maintained a “Hold” rating on SoFi Technologies while raising the price target to $18 from $17.

SoFi stock has a consensus “Hold” rating overall. Out of 25 analysts covering the stock, six recommend a “Strong Buy,” two give a “Moderate Buy,” 12 analysts stay cautious with a “Hold” rating, while two suggest a “Moderate Sell,” and three rate it a “Strong Sell.”

SoFi’s average analyst price target of $20.86 suggests an upside of 26.7%, and the Street-high target of $30 suggests growth of 82.2% ahead.