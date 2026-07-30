Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Morgan Stanley Just Upped Its Price Target on Cognizant Stock. Here's Why.

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Stock brokers analyzing stocks on screen by Standret via Shutterstock
Stock brokers analyzing stocks on screen by Standret via Shutterstock

Cognizant (CTSH) stock is in the red on July 30 even after a senior Morgan Stanley analyst raised his price target on the Teaneck-headquartered IT services company. 

Investors aren’t cheering CTSH primarily because James Faucette’s upwardly revised price target of $51 still signals potential for significant downside from its previous close. 

Cognizant shares have been a major disappointment for investors in 2026, currently down nearly 35% versus the start of this year.  

www.barchart.com

Why Morgan Stanley Raises Price Target on Cognizant Stock

Faucette raised his price target on CTSH shares primarily because of the company’s differentiated artificial intelligence (AI) strategy. 

“As inference costs decline, the company is positioning itself for the value shift toward the applied layer (context, governance, workflow redesign and business processes),” he told clients.

Morgan Stanley’s research note arrives only a day after Cognizant reported its fiscal Q2 results, featuring $1.37 in earnings per share (EPS), which represented a 4.58% year-on-year increase, but fell just shy of the $1.38 that analysts had called for. 

Crucially, despite the recent selloff, CTSH remains above its key moving averages (MAs), indicating the broader uptrend remains intact. 

CTSH Shares Are Attractively Priced in 2026

In its recently concluded quarter, Cognizant signed seven major contracts valued at more than $100 million each.

Plus, operating margin expanded for the sixth consecutive quarter to 16%, giving management the confidence to raise full-year adjusted EPS outlook to a range of $5.70 to $5.82.

Morgan Stanley also recommends sticking with Cognizant shares because the firm has announced a fresh $2 billion buyback plan, which reinforces insider confidence in future upside potential. 

Note that CTSH is currently trading at less than 9x forward earnings, which is rather attractive for an AI beneficiary. A healthy 2.43% dividend yield makes up for an additional reason to have it in your investment portfolio.  

What’s the Consensus Rating on Cognizant?

Investors should also note that other Wall Street firms are much more bullish on Cognizant than Morgan Stanley. 

According to Barchart, the consensus rating on CTSH stock sits at “Moderate Buy” currently, with price targets as high as $88 indicating potential upside of more than 60% over the next 12 months. 

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CTSH 53.90 -2.08 -3.71%
Cognizant Tech Sol

Most Popular News

3d illustration inflation and deflation graph by Deepadesigns via Shutterstock 1
Dear Sandisk Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for August 5
A Palantir office building in Tokyo_ Image by Hiroshi-Mori-Stock via Shutterstock_ 2
Dear Palantir Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for August 3
Close-up shot of Rivian R1T_ Image by Trong Nguyen via Shutterstock_ 3
Dear Rivian Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for July 30
Rocket launching into space by BEST BACKGROUNDS via Shutterstock 4
Employees Reveal That Blue Origin Stock Is Worthless Just Weeks After SpaceX IPO Turned Employees Into Millionaires
A close-up photo of Jamie Dimon by FotoField via Shutterstock 5
Why JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon Says Investors Should Skip 4.6% Yields — ‘I Would Not Be A Buyer’
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.