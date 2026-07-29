Baird Just Downgraded Caterpillar Stock. Here's Why.

Caterpillar (CAT) is slipping on Wednesday after a senior Baird analyst downgraded the industrial giant, citing emerging regulatory concerns surrounding data center construction. Mig Dobre now rates CAT at “Neutral,” although his downwardly revised price target of $900 still signals potential upside of 7% from its previous close.

Baird’s bearish call adds to pressure on Caterpillar stock, which has already lost nearly 26% since late June.

Why Baird Downgraded Caterpillar Stock

Dobre’s downgrade is not a reaction to immediate operational weakness, but a strategic adjustment ahead of a potential regulatory bottleneck that could slow down data center orders in the years ahead.

In his research note, the analyst admitted that Caterpillar’s fundamentals remain solid for the back half of 2026, but said investors need to look beyond the current year.

He pointed to local pushback and state-level policy interventions against data center buildouts that could hurt the firm’s high-margin power generation segment beginning in 2027.

Note that New York’s governor Kathy Hochul signed an executive order, officially putting a statewide moratorium on new large-scale data centers into effect on July 14.

AI Slowdown to Hit CAT Shares

Beyond immediate permitting delays, the Baird analyst warns that the overall pace of hyperscaler spending is set to decelerate after 2026.

While cloud giants will still invest heavily, annual capital outlay growth rates are projected to slow sharply over the next two years.

At the same time, industrial engine and generator manufacturing capacity has expanded rapidly to meet recent artificial intelligence demand.

Dobre argued that this pairing — cooling order volume alongside surging equipment supply — could swing the power generation market from tight supply to structural oversupply.

This could contract Caterpillar shares’ premium valuation multiple moving forward, he concluded.

Caterpillar Remains Buy-Rated Among Wall Street Firms

Other Wall Street firms, however, disagree with Baird’s caution on CAT stock, especially since it pays a dividend yield of 0.84% as well.

According to Barchart, the consensus rating on Caterpillar remains at “Moderate Buy,” with the mean price target of nearly $1,010 indicating potential upside of more than 15% over the next 12 months.