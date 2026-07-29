Cattle Extending Bounce to Wednesday

Aerial view of feed yard with meat cows_ Image by Bilanol via Shutterstock_

Live cattle futures are posting $1.85 to $2.60 higher trade so far on the Wednesday session. Early bids of $228 were reported this week though trade has been inactive. The Wednesday Fed Cattle Exchange online auction showed no sales on the 1,054 head offered and a few bids of $228. Feeder cattle futures are continuing to claw back losses from Monday with midday gains of $1.85 to $3.90 on Wednesday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was back up $1.10 on July 27 to $348.47.

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were mixed in the Wednesday morning report. Choice boxes were down $1.35 at $364.51, with Select $1.75 higher to $345.27. USDA’s Federally inspected cattle slaughter for Tuesday at 106,000 head, with the weekly total at 198,000 head. That is down 7,000 head from the previous week and 24,229 head below the same week last year.

Aug 26 Live Cattle are at $229.350, up $1.875,

Oct 26 Live Cattle are at $224.650, up $2.475,

Dec 26 Live Cattle are at $223.900, up $2.600,

Aug 26 Feeder Cattle are at $344.925, up $1.850

Sep 26 Feeder Cattle are at $339.850, up $2.625