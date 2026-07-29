QCOM Stock Alert: What to Know as Qualcomm Partners With BMW

A photo of a corporate Qualcomm sign by JHVEPhoto via Adobe Stock

Qualcomm (QCOM) stock is drawing heightened attention today after BMW named the chipmaker its lead compute silicon provider for next-gen digital cockpits and automated driving systems. This multi-year agreement expands on years of deep technical collaboration between QCOM and BMW across the latter’s global vehicle fleet.

The announcement arrives as Qualcomm shares are under significant pressure amid a broader tech rout, currently down more than 35% versus their June high.

What the BMW Deal Means for Qualcomm Stock

Under the new long-term agreement, Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon Elite automotive platform will serve as the core hardware foundation for BMW’s next-gen, AI-driven vehicle architectures.

Building on their co-development of the Snapdragon Ride Pilot system featured in the BMW iX3, this deal solidifies QCOM as a major hardware engine behind BMW’s connected and autonomous driving roadmap.

Crucially, the decade-long commitment offers significant revenue visibility and validates the firm’s broader strategy to diversify away from mobile handsets and into high-margin automotive markets.

Alongside Qualcomm’s newly finalized $3.9 billion acquisition of AI software startup Modular, this deal strengthens the firm’s full-stack hardware and software moat against rival semiconductor vendors.

Caution Is Still Warranted in Playing QCOM Shares

The BMW announcement arrives just hours before Qualcomm Inc is scheduled to report its fiscal Q2 earnings.

Consensus is for the semiconductor firm to record $1.54 in earnings per share (EPS), which would represent a 32.75% decline on a year-over-year basis.

This expected hit to the company’s bottom line makes its forward price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple look rather stretched at more than 21x currently.

Caution is warranted in playing Qualcomm shares ahead of the quarterly print also because they sit decisively below their major moving averages (MAs), indicating bears remain firmly in control across multiple timeframes.

That said, QCOM does pay a healthy dividend yield of 2.29%.

Wall Street Remains Bullish on Qualcomm

Investors should note, however, that Wall Street analysts haven’t thrown in the towel on Qualcomm.