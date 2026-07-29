A $1.5 Billion Reason to Buy Axe Compute Stock

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Axe Compute (AGPU) just landed its biggest artificial intelligence contract yet. The company signed a new five-year agreement worth more than $1.5 billion to deploy a large-scale Nvidia Blackwell AI infrastructure cluster in the United States. Monday's announcement sent AGPU stock up 5.26% as investors welcomed another major win for the company's fast-growing AI infrastructure business. Despite the jump, stock performance is up a marginal 1.4% in 2026.

The latest agreement pushes Axe Compute's total signed contracts for 2026 above $3 billion, suggesting demand for AI computing capacity remains exceptionally strong. But while the headlines look impressive, investors still need to balance those opportunities against the company's weak financial profile and execution risks.

The $1.5 Billion Deal Could Be a Turning Point

The new contract calls for the deployment of more than 9,200 Nvidia Blackwell B300 GPUs through Axe Compute's Build program. Even more importantly, Nvidia is expected to provide more than $534 million in prepayments over the next 30 days.

Management estimates the agreement will lift annual recurring revenue to roughly $696 million once the infrastructure is fully deployed. Just days earlier, Axe Compute had already disclosed more than $1.3 billion in additional AI infrastructure agreements across the U.S. and Europe.

Taken together, the recent announcements suggest the company is rapidly building one of the larger AI infrastructure order books among smaller public companies.

Axe Compute Is Reinventing Itself as an AI Infrastructure Company

Axe Compute's transformation has been one of the more unusual stories in the small-cap technology sector.

Formerly known as Predictive Oncology, the company has shifted its focus away from biotechnology toward providing enterprise AI infrastructure powered by high-performance Nvidia GPUs.

Its strategy centers on designing, financing, and operating AI computing clusters for enterprise customers that need large-scale GPU capacity without building their own infrastructure. Meanwhile, the company continues to operate its legacy Drug Discovery Services business while expanding its Compute Services platform.

Recent billion-dollar agreements suggest management is aggressively building that new AI business, although investors will likely remain focused on whether signed contracts begin translating into meaningful revenue and positive cash flow.

Latest Quarterly Results Show a Business Still in Transition

Despite the recent contract wins, Axe Compute's latest financial results highlight that the transformation remains in its early stages.

During the first quarter of 2026, total revenue came in at only $35,000, down 68% year-over-year (YOY), as the company's legacy Drug Discovery business continued to shrink. The newer Compute Services segment contributed only $6,935 while customer deployments were still ramping.

The company reported a net loss of $7.7 million, including a $4.3 million non-cash loss related to digital asset holdings. Adjusted earnings were a loss of $0.36 per share, while free cash flow remained negative at $3.77 million. Cash and cash equivalents stood at $6.93 million at the end of March.

Management has not issued formal financial guidance. However, executives previously indicated that the earlier $260 million AI infrastructure contract should begin generating roughly $21 million in quarterly revenue starting in the third quarter of 2026.

Valuation Depends on Which Numbers You Believe

It is not easy to value stocks like Axe Compute.

On financials, the stock looks very expensive on trailing metrics. In the preceding 12 months, the company has reported relatively little revenue, yielding a price-to-sales ratio of 3,295.86 times, far well above other AI infrastructure firms.

However, many investors say those old numbers aren't an accurate representation of the company's operations. Future sales may be as high as they are if the recently signed contracts convert as they're supposed to, which would lead to a giant bump in sales over the coming quarters.

Some bullish analysts estimate forward revenue could eventually reach around $125 million, which would make the current valuation appear much more reasonable.