CrowdStrike Stock Just Scored a New 'Buy' Rating. Here's Why.

The CrowdStrike logo on an office building by bluestork via Shutterstock

CrowdStrike (CRWD) is in focus after Loop Capital dubbed it “simply the best positioned cybersecurity vendor in the emerging agentic artificial intelligence (AI) era.” In his research note this morning, analyst Yun Kim announced a Buy rating on CRWD, with a $230 price target, indicating potential upside of more than 25% from current levels.

Kim’s call is significant given that CrowdStrike stock is already trading at more than 2x its price in late February.

Why Is Loop Capital Bullish on CrowdStrike Stock?

Kim’s bullish stance centers on CRWD’s front-runner status as enterprise security transitions toward autonomous, artificial intelligence-driven architectures.

According to Kim, agentic AI will reach an “inflection point” within the next few years, adding that it will “at least double the cybersecurity market opportunity” over time.

And CrowdStrike, with its technological lead in next-gen SIEM, is strongly positioned to secure the “lion’s share” of that expansion, the analyst told clients.

Note that CRWD shares have recently reclaimed their 50-day moving average (MA), indicating bulls are now regaining control of the near-term trend.

CrowdStrike does not currently pay a dividend , though.

What Else Makes CRWD Shares Worth Owning?

In his report, the Loop Capital analyst also posited that CrowdStrike has several structural advantages over rivals.

“The company has direct access to most relevant security and telemetry data to feed into its next-generation SIEM due to its dominant position in the endpoint market,” the analyst explained.

According to Kim, the Mythos scare is making organizations accelerate their AI cybersecurity strategies, and CRWD is well-positioned to capitalize on that shift.

He also cited the firm’s massive operational scale, its elite go-to-market execution, and a successful flex-credit pricing model for the positive stance heading into earnings scheduled for release in late August.

How Wall Street Recommends Playing CrowdStrike

Note that Loop Capital is not alone in its optimism on CrowdStrike despite its explosive rally in recent months.

According to Barchart, the consensus rating on CRWD stock sits at “Moderate Buy” currently, with price targets as high as $250 indicating potential upside of more than 35% over the next 12 months.