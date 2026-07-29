Dear SoFi Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for July 29

SoFi Technologies (SOFI) investors have an important date circled on their calendars, July 29 , when the fintech company is scheduled to report its second-quarter 2026 earnings before the market opens. With the stock under pressure in recent weeks despite strong underlying business momentum, the upcoming report could serve as a major catalyst for the shares.

Investors will be watching not only whether SoFi extends its streak of revenue and earnings growth. But also they want to know whether management raises its full-year outlook, provides encouraging guidance on member growth and loan originations, and demonstrates continued progress in expanding its higher-margin financial services and technology platform businesses. The results could determine whether SoFi’s recent pullback represents a buying opportunity or a sign of slowing momentum.

About SoFi Stock

SoFi Technologies is a fintech powerhouse based in San Francisco, California, which has expanded far beyond its initial student‑loan refinancing to building a fully integrated financial solution that offers lending, banking, investing (including crypto), insurance, and a technology platform used by other financial firms. It currently commands a market cap of $21.47 billion.

SoFi has endured a difficult stretch in 2026, with investor sentiment weakening after the stock’s strong rally last year. The shares are down 32.6% over the past 52 weeks and have lost 42.3% year-to-date (YTD), significantly underperforming the broader market as concerns over valuation, slowing near-term growth expectations, and a risk-off environment toward fintech stocks weighed on the name.

Notably, the recent weakness has accelerated ahead of the company’s second-quarter earnings report, with SoFi stock tumbling 11.5% over the past five trading days. Thus, it remains to be seen whether today's earnings release can reignite confidence through stronger-than-expected financial results, continued member growth, and an upbeat outlook for the remainder of the year.

From a valuation standpoint, SOFI is priced at 27.82 times forward price-to-earnings and 4.57 times forward sales, indicating a premium compared to its industry peers despite the share price drop.

Steady Q1 Performance

SoFi Technologies released its first-quarter 2026 results on April 29, delivering another record quarter driven by robust loan demand, accelerating member growth, and continued expansion of its financial services platform.

The company reported adjusted net revenue of a record $1.1 billion , up 41% year-over-year (YOY). GAAP net income rose 134% YOY to $166.7 million, marking SoFi’s 10th consecutive quarter of GAAP profitability. Its adjusted earnings per share (EPS) increased to $0.12 from $0.06 in the prior-year quarter, while adjusted EBITDA rose 62% YOY to $339.9 million.

Operational metrics remained equally impressive. Total members increased 35% YOY to 14.7 million, with the company adding more than 1.1 million new members during the quarter. Total products reached 22.2 million, up 39% from a year earlier. Loan originations surged 68% YOY to a record $12.2 billion, reflecting strength across personal, student, and home loans. The Financial Services segment generated $428.5 million in net revenue, up 41%, while the Lending segment posted $629.3 million in revenue, up 53%, highlighting the company’s ability to diversify beyond its traditional lending business.

Although the company posted record first-quarter results, investors were disappointed that management did not raise its full-year guidance, contributing to a sharp sell-off in the stock following the earnings release. The stock declined 15.44% intraday on April 29.

SoFi Fans Have Marked Their Calendars for Today, July 29

As SoFi approached its Q2 earnings release on July 29, management projected second-quarter 2026 adjusted net revenue of about $1.115 billion, implying roughly 30% YOY growth, adjusted EBITDA of around $330 million and $0.10 to $0.11 of EPS.

For the full year, SoFi reaffirmed its outlook for adjusted net revenue of $4.66 billion, adjusted EBITDA of about $1.6 billion, and EPS of roughly $0.60.

On the other hand, analysts expect Q2 EPS of $0.11 , a 37.5% YOY rise. Plus, analysts anticipate EPS to jump 51.3% to $0.59 in fiscal 2026, with another 35.6% surge to $0.80 in fiscal 2027.

What Do Analysts Expect for SoFi Stock?

On July 24, Truist Securities analysts maintained a “Hold” rating on SoFi Technologies while raising the price target to $18 from $17. Truist said it expects solid second-quarter results from SoFi but remained cautious on valuation, choosing to keep its Hold rating despite the modest increase in its target price.

Also, on July 9, Goldman Sachs maintained a “Neutral” rating on SoFi while raising the firm’s price target to $21 from $17.

SoFi stock has a consensus “Hold” rating overall. Out of 25 analysts covering the stock, six recommend a “Strong Buy,” two give a “Moderate Buy,” 12 analysts stay cautious with a “Hold” rating, while two suggest a “Moderate Sell,” and three rate it a “Strong Sell.”

SoFi’s average analyst price target of $20.81 suggests an upside of 37.54%, and the Street-high target of $30 suggests growth of 98.3% ahead.