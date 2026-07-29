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Hogs Post Gains on Tuesday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Pig in a pen by AlexRaths via iStock
Pig in a pen by AlexRaths via iStock

Lean hog futures were up 12 cents to $1.45 to close Tuesday. Open interest was up 745 contracts on Tuesday. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $101.00 on Tuesday afternoon, up 31 cents from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was another 32 cents higher on July 24 at $98.23. 

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value was down 54 cents in the Tuesday afternoon report, at $103.91. The belly was the only primal reported higher. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Tuesday was 470,000 head, with the week to date total at 890,000. That is 11,000 head below the previous week and 19,305 head shy of the same week last year.

Aug 26 Hogs  closed at $103.100, up $0.125,

Oct 26 Hogs  closed at $88.275, up $0.475

Dec 26 Hogs  closed at $79.675, up $1.125,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HEV26 88.275s +0.475 +0.54%
Lean Hogs
HEQ26 103.100s +0.125 +0.12%
Lean Hogs
HEZ26 79.675s +1.125 +1.43%
Lean Hogs

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