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Cattle Look to Wednesday After Bouncing on Tuesday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Cows grazing on sunny day by littlewolf1989 via Adobe Stock
Cows grazing on sunny day by littlewolf1989 via Adobe Stock

Live cattle futures were up $1.22 to $3.80 across most contracts at the Tuesday close. Open interest was down 5,219 contracts on Tuesday. Early bids of $228 were reported which is just slightly lower than the $230-231 trade from last week. Feeder cattle futures posted front month gains of $1.575 to $5.30, with November and beyond down $1.22 to $3.55. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was back up $1.10 on July 27 to $348.47. 

NASS Crop Progress data showed the US pasture rating at 29% gd/ex, steady with the week prior. The Brugler500 index was down 1 point to 270.

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were mixed in the Tuesday afternoon report. Choice boxes were up $2.97 at $365.86, with Select $1.64 lower to $343.52. The Choice/Select spread has widened to $22.34. USDA’s Federally inspected cattle slaughter for Tuesday at 106,000 head, with the weekly total at 198,000 head. That is down 7,000 head from the previous week and 24,229 head below the same week last year.

Aug 26 Live Cattle  closed at $227.475, up $2.250,

Oct 26 Live Cattle  closed at $222.175, up $3.400,

Dec 26 Live Cattle  closed at $221.300, up $3.900,

Aug 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $343.075, up $4.825,

Sep 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $337.225, up $5.300,

Oct 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $326.825, up $1.575,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LEZ26 221.300s +3.900 +1.79%
Live Cattle
LEV26 222.175s +3.400 +1.55%
Live Cattle
LEQ26 227.475s +2.250 +1.00%
Live Cattle
GFU26 337.225s +5.300 +1.60%
Feeder Cattle
GFQ26 343.075s +4.825 +1.43%
Feeder Cattle
GFV26 326.825s +1.575 +0.48%
Feeder Cattle

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