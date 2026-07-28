This High-Yield Bank Stock Just Raised Its Dividend by 11.7%.

Citigroup (C) just gave income investors a fresh reason to look its way. On July 21, the bank announced a quarterly dividend of $0.67 per share to be paid on Aug. 28, 2026, to shareholders on record as of Aug. 3. That’s an 11.7% increase from the previous $0.60 payout, and it comes right after Citigroup reported its strongest quarterly revenue in about a decade.

This didn’t happen by chance. In its second-quarter 2026 earnings release , Citigroup posted $5.8 billion in net income and $24.77 billion in revenue, both ahead of expectations, while return on tangible common equity rose to 13%.

The bank has been working through a multiyear turnaround under CEO Jane Fraser, and its dividend yield had slipped to around 1.7% by mid-2026 as the stock kept climbing. This increase helps bring that yield back into focus for income investors.

What’s driving the confidence to raise payouts now? Let’s get into the numbers.

The Numbers Behind Citi’s Dividend

Citigroup is a large global bank with businesses across institutional banking, wealth management, and consumer finance as well as operations in both developed and emerging markets.

C stock has been moving higher lately. Shares are up 38% over the past 52 weeks and up 13% so far in 2026.

On valuation, Citigroup stock trades at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 11.8 times , slightly above the sector average of 11.4 times. That shows investors are starting to factor in better earnings.

On the income side, the bank offers a dividend yield of about 2.4% (1.82% indicated), with its last quarterly payout at $0.60 in May 2026. The payout ratio is low at 21.28%, leaving room for more increases to extend its four-year streak of dividend growth. While that yield is still below the financial sector average, it is backed by improving performance and steady payouts.

In the Q2 2026 , Citigroup reported $24.77 billion in revenue, up 14% year-over-year (YOY) and above expectations. Net income rose to $5.8 billion from $4 billion a year ago, while EPS came in at $3.15, beating estimates and climbing from $1.96 in the prior-year period. Costs are also coming under control, with the efficiency ratio at 57.4%, better than expected. At the same time, tangible book value per share increased 7% to $100.89, pointing to a stronger balance sheet.

What Could Drive Citi’s Next Leg?

Citigroup is starting to see real use from its payments tech through its work with Siam Commercial Bank (SCB) . SCB is the first bank to roll out Citigroup’s 24/7 USD clearing and token services, which allow near real-time cross-border dollar payments at any time. For clients, that means faster and more flexible transactions. For Citi, it strengthens its position in global payments and helps lock in large institutional relationships as demand for always-on services grows.

The bank is also pushing further into private credit. In May, Citigroup teamed up with HPS Investment Partners — which is part of BlackRock (BLK) — to launch a €15 billion direct lending program across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Over the next five years, Citigroup will use its existing banking network to source deals. This gives it a bigger role in a fast-growing market while adding another stream of business tied to its core client base.

At the same time, Citigroup is building out its wealth platform with new technology. Citi Wealth introduced Citi Sky , an AI tool developed with Alphabet's (GOOGL) Google Cloud and Google DeepMind. Citi Sky is designed to help clients access insights, make decisions, and work more closely with advisers. The rollout to Citigold clients in the U.S. began this summer and will expand over time as it gets integrated across Citigroup's wealth platforms.

How Does Wall Street View C Stock?

Citigroup is set to report its next earnings on Oct. 13, 2026 , and expectations are pointing higher. For the quarter, analysts see EPS of $2.68, up 20% YOY from $2.24 last year. For full-year 2026, earnings are projected at $11.20 per share, which would mark an almost 41% jump from $7.97 per share.

JPMorgan analyst Vivek Juneja kept an “Overweight” rating on C stock in May and raised the price target from $131 to $135.50, citing better visibility in the outlook. Sentiment improved further after the strong Q2 results. Bank of America analyst Ebrahim Poonawala lifted his target from $170 to $176, while Morgan Stanley analyst Betsy Graseck raised her target to $164, with both analysts pointing to stronger earnings and better execution.

Overall, the tone remains positive. Citigroup stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating based on 24 analysts with coverage. The average price target of $152.26 suggests potential upside of 15% from current levels.

Conclusion

Citigroup’s 11.7% dividend hike looks well supported by both improving earnings and a clearer growth path, not just a one-off capital return move. The combination of solid quarterly performance, disciplined cost control, and expanding businesses in payments, private credit, and wealth suggests the bank is building a more consistent earnings engine. With analysts still pointing to double-digit upside and estimates trending higher, the setup leans constructive. From here, shares are more likely to grind higher than pull back sharply, especially if Citi continues delivering on earnings and keeps returning excess capital to shareholders.