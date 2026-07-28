Dear Coinbase Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for July 30

Coinbase Global (COIN) is heading into its Q2 FY2026 earnings report with far more than quarterly results at stake. While Wall Street will focus on the company's financial performance, the broader story centers on whether the company can demonstrate progress on regulatory developments in Washington and continued success in broadening its business beyond trading.

The biggest catalyst remains the CLARITY Act . Coinbase has spent months advocating for the proposed crypto market structure legislation and has emerged as one of its most prominent corporate backers as lawmakers continue debating the bill in Washington.

If enacted, the legislation could prove transformative for Coinbase. A clearer federal regulatory framework would reduce significant uncertainty, encourage greater institutional participation in digital assets, and provide a stronger foundation for launching new products and services.

At the same time, Coinbase has continued expanding beyond its core trading business. The company recently joined the Open USD stablecoin consortium alongside major names including Alphabet (GOOG)(GOOGL), BlackRock (BLK), Visa (V), and Mastercard (MA), reinforcing its role in blockchain infrastructure.

It has also rolled out a wave of new products over the past six months as part of its broader push to build a more diversified platform. Together, these regulatory and strategic developments would make the earnings release about far more than headline numbers.

Coinbase is scheduled to report its Q2 FY2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30 . The update will provide investors with a clearer picture of whether the company's regulatory efforts and business expansion are positioning it for its next phase of growth.

About Coinbase Stock

Founded in 2012, New York-based Coinbase has grown into one of the cryptocurrency industry's most recognized names. The company now commands a market cap of $44.13 billion , with operations spanning consumer finance, institutional trading, and blockchain development.

Retail customers have Coinbase's financial applications to buy, sell, and manage cryptocurrencies with ease, while institutional clients can tap into Coinbase Prime for advanced trading capabilities and deep liquidity services. Additionally, developers can build blockchain applications through the Coinbase Developer Platform, strengthening the company's position as a comprehensive gateway to digital finance worldwide.

COIN stock has struggled over the past year. Shares fell 56.3% over the last 52 weeks, while year-to-date (YTD), they declined 26.6%. Rising interest-rate concerns , broader macroeconomic challenges, intensifying competition from crypto exchanges, brokerages, and fintech firms, and persistent global regulatory uncertainty continued to weigh on investor sentiment.

Still, the stock has shown signs of life over the past month, climbing 11.34%. Investors appear to have started pricing in the possibility that the worst of the sell-off may have passed. While the improvement suggests market sentiment has begun to stabilize, Coinbase has yet to deliver the kind of fundamental recovery that would remove all doubts.

Moreover, COIN stock is currently trading at 147.41 times forward adjusted price-to-earnings and 7.44 times sales. The valuations stand head and shoulders above industry averages, showing that investors still place a sizable premium on Coinbase despite the challenges it continues to face.

Coinbase Misses on Q1 Earnings

Coinbase released its Q1 FY2026 results on May 7, painting a picture of a business caught between a cooling cryptocurrency market and steady progress on its long-term strategy.

Total revenue slipped 30.5% year over year (YOY) to $1.41 billion after the overall cryptocurrency market cap and industry trading volumes both shrank by more than 20% quarter-over-quarter (QOQ). The company also fell short of Wall Street's revenue estimate of $1.51 billion .

Moreover, the company swung to a net loss of $394.1 million, down from net income of $65.6 million in Q1 FY2025. Meanwhile, loss per share came in at $1.49 , missing analysts' expectations of a loss per share of $0.13.

Adjusted EBITDA remained in positive territory at $303.3 million, marking the company's 13th consecutive profitable quarter on that basis. Even so, the figure fell well short of the $929.9 million reported during the same quarter last year.

Despite the challenging backdrop, Coinbase did not put all its eggs in one basket. The company's growing mix of businesses helped cushion the impact of weaker spot trading activity.

Derivatives trading volume jumped 169% YOY, lifting annualized retail derivatives revenue beyond $200 million. Prediction markets, which debuted in late January, raced to $100 million in annualized revenue within only two months, making them one of the fastest-growing products in the company's history.

Stablecoin revenue climbed to $305 million , supported by record USDC balances across Coinbase products. Base, the company's layer 2 network, strengthened its leadership in onchain stablecoin activity and agentic payment volume. Trading market share reached a record 8.6%, while Coinbase extended its streak to 12 consecutive quarters of net native asset inflows.

Management continues to look beyond those short-term swings. The company plans to deepen its investment in diversification, automation, and onchain infrastructure while accelerating product development. And, Coinbase expects faster execution as it shifts toward an artificial intelligence (AI) native operating model designed to improve both operational efficiency and product quality.

Looking ahead, Wall Street expects Q2 FY2026 EPS to grow 25% YOY to $0.15. Analysts remain cautious about the full fiscal year, however. They expect FY2026 EPS to decline 64.8% from the previous year to $1.42. The picture brightens considerably beyond that point, with analysts forecasting FY2027 EPS of $4.54, reflecting YOY growth of 219.7%.

What Do Analysts Expect for Coinbase Stock?

Wall Street is leaning toward Coinbase, though a few skeptics are keeping an eye on the risks. Overall, the stock carries a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy," reflecting confidence that Coinbase still has room to grow despite the hurdles it faces.

Among 34 analysts covering the name, 19 have assigned a “Strong Buy” rating, one recommends “Moderate Buy,” 10 suggest “Hold,” while four have flagged a “Strong Sell,” reflecting confidence in the company's growth prospects.