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Hogs Posting Midday Gains on Tuesday, as Pork Firms

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Pig grazing in a field by Santiago Gonzalez via Pixabay
Pig grazing in a field by Santiago Gonzalez via Pixabay

Lean hog futures are steady to 75 cents higher so far on Tuesday. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $101.32 on Tuesday morning. The CME Lean Hog Index was another 32 cents higher on July 24 at $98.23. 

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value was up $1.30 in the Tuesday morning report, at $105.75. The butt and rib primals were the only reported lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Monday was 442,000 head. That is 11,000 head above the Monday prior but 1,427 head shy of the same Monday last year.

Aug 26 Hogs  are at $102.975, up $0.000,

Oct 26 Hogs  are at $88.150, up $0.350

Dec 26 Hogs are at $79.275, up $0.725,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HEV26 88.275 +0.475 +0.54%
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HEQ26 103.100s +0.125 +0.12%
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HEZ26 79.675s +1.125 +1.43%
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