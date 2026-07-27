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Hogs Face Weakness on Monday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Brown and white piglet by Fernando Cavalcanti via Pixabay
Brown and white piglet by Fernando Cavalcanti via Pixabay

Lean hog futures were down $1.22 to $1.77 at the Monday close, with nearby August up 12 cents. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $100.69 on Monday afternoon, up $1.32 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was another 43 cents higher on July 23 at $97.91. 

Cold Storage data from Friday showed June 30 pork stocks at 458.22 million lbs. That was up 9.44% from last year and 0.7% above the end of May. 

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value was down 18 cents in the Monday afternoon report, at $104.45. The ham and belly primals were reported lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Monday was 442,000 head. That is 11,000 head above the Monday prior but 1,427 head shy of the same Monday last year.

Aug 26 Hogs  closed at $102.975, up $0.125,

Oct 26 Hogs  closed at $87.800, down $1.225

Dec 26 Hogs  closed at $78.550, down $1.775,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HEV26 87.800s -1.225 -1.38%
Lean Hogs
HEQ26 102.975s +0.125 +0.12%
Lean Hogs
HEZ26 78.550s -1.775 -2.21%
Lean Hogs

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