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Cattle Face Limit Losses in the Feeders on Monday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Angus cow by Jeremy Stenuit via iStock
Angus cow by Jeremy Stenuit via iStock

Live cattle futures fell $1.85 to $8.22 across the board on Monday. Cash trade was not reported on Monday, after last week’s drop to $230-231 across the country. Feeder cattle futures collapsed on the border news, with Monday losses of $7.075 to the $10.75 limit. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was down another $2.28 on July 24 to $347.37. 

NASS Crop Progress data showed the US pasture rating at 29% gd/ex, steady with the week prior. The Brugler500 index was down 1 point to 270.

Late on Friday the USDA stated they plan to reopen the border to imports of Mexican cattle in by August 24 at the Douglas, AZ port of entry and two additional ports in NM at a later time. 

Cattle on Feed data report showed placements in June down 2.91% from last year at 1.399 million head. Marketings were seen 2.69% lower yr/yr to 1.661 million head. July 1 on feed data was up 2.21% vs. 2025 at 11.37 million head. A breakdown between steers and heifers showed 4.25 million heifers on feed, which is 37.38% of the total and the lowest ratio for July since 2018. Bi-annual Cattle inventory data showed 28.45 million beef cows down 0.7% yr/yr, with replacement beef heifers up 2.9% to 3.6 million head. The 2026 calf crop was down 1.5% from 2025 at 32.5 million head. 

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were mixed in the Monday afternoon report. Choice boxes were up $1.65 at $362.89, with Select $1.55 lower to $345.16. USDA’s Federally inspected cattle slaughter for Monday at 95,000 head. That was down 7,000 head from the previous Monday and 14,051 head below the same Monday last year.

Aug 26 Live Cattle  closed at $225.225, down $1.850,

Oct 26 Live Cattle  closed at $218.775, down $3.725,

Dec 26 Live Cattle  closed at $217.400, down $4.875,

Aug 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $338.250, down $7.075,

Sep 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $331.925, down $9.525,

Oct 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $325.250, down $10.750,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LEZ26 217.400s -4.875 -2.19%
Live Cattle
LEV26 218.775s -3.725 -1.67%
Live Cattle
LEQ26 225.225s -1.850 -0.81%
Live Cattle
GFU26 331.925s -9.525 -2.79%
Feeder Cattle
GFQ26 338.250s -7.075 -2.05%
Feeder Cattle
GFV26 325.250s -10.750 -3.20%
Feeder Cattle

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