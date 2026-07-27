Albertsons Stock Is Plunging After the Grocery Giant Slashed Its Outlook. Consumer Weakness Is to Blame.

Albertsons Companies (ACI) is under heavy selling pressure after the grocery retailer sharply lowered its fiscal 2026 outlook, highlighting that a more cautious United States consumer is weighing on sales and profits. The stock tumbled after management cut both its sales and earnings guidance, signaling that the challenges facing the grocery industry have intensified.

The weaker outlook reflects declining customer traffic, softer grocery demand, and increased promotional spending as consumers prioritize value.

According to CEO Susan Morris, middle- and lower-income shoppers are increasingly trading down to cheaper proteins, private-label products, and bulk purchases while shifting more of their spending to value-focused retailers such as Walmart (WMT), Amazon.com (AMZN), and Aldi. Moreover, higher gasoline and food prices have further squeezed household budgets, making consumers more selective about the places they choose to shop.

Albertsons is responding by accelerating investments in lower prices, expanding digital capabilities, strengthening its loyalty program, and reorganizing its operations to improve efficiency. However, these initiatives are expected to pressure margins in the near term, especially as the company absorbs rising fuel and packaging costs rather than passing them on to customers.

While Albertsons continues to benefit from a nationwide store network, growing e-commerce operations, and a strong private-label portfolio, the reduced guidance suggests that consumer weakness could persist through the remainder of fiscal 2026.

About Albertsons Stock

Albertsons is one of the largest food and drug retailers in the U.S., operating under well-known banners including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s, ACME, Tom Thumb, Randalls, Star Market, and Carrs. The company also operates pharmacies, fuel centers, e-commerce platforms, and a growing private-label portfolio, serving millions of customers each week. Headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Albertsons focuses on expanding its digital and loyalty ecosystems while investing in value and convenience to compete in the highly competitive grocery market. The company has a market cap of $5.4 billion.

ACI has significantly underperformed the broader market in 2026, reflecting mounting investor concerns over weakening consumer demand and intensifying competition in the U.S. grocery sector. The stock has plunged 42.65% over the past 52 weeks and is down 33.2% year-to-date (YTD), making it one of the weakest-performing food retailers.

The selling pressure intensified on July 23, when ACI shares tumbled 21.64% after the company slashed its full-year sales and earnings guidance, citing softer grocery demand, increased promotional activity, and a more cautious consumer environment. The stock has now fallen 23.3% over the past five trading days and hit a new 52-week low of $10.86 on July 24, underscoring investors’ concerns that profitability could remain under pressure as Albertsons invests more aggressively in lower prices and digital initiatives to defend market share against rivals.

Evidently, the stock seems to be trading at a discount compared to industry peers at 6.17 times forward price-to-earnings.

Mixed Quarterly Performance and Cautious Guidance

Albertsons Companies released its first-quarter fiscal 2026 results on July 23, reporting a mixed quarter that fell short of investor expectations and prompted a sharp reduction in its full-year outlook. Revenue edged up 0.2% year-over-year (YOY) to $24.9 billion, while identical sales declined 0.8%, highlighting softer grocery demand as consumers became more price-sensitive. Digital sales increased 13% YOY, while the pharmacy business also delivered growth despite headwinds from the Inflation Reduction Act.

However, profitability deteriorated significantly. Adjusted earnings per share fell to $0.42 from $0.55 in the prior-year quarter, missing analysts’ expectations, while net income plunged to $84.7 million, or $0.17 per share, from $236.4 million, or $0.41 per share, a year earlier, as increased promotional activity, weaker customer traffic, and higher operating costs weighed on results.

The weak quarter forced management to significantly lower its fiscal 2026 guidance. Albertsons now expects identical sales to decline 0.5% to 1.5%, compared with its previous outlook for flat to 1% growth. The company also cut its adjusted EPS guidance to $1.75-$1.85, down from $2.22-$2.32 previously.

Management said core grocery demand is under pressure as consumers increasingly trade down to lower-priced products and shop more frequently at value-oriented retailers such as Walmart and Aldi. To regain market share, Albertsons plans to accelerate investments in pricing, expand personalized promotions through its loyalty program, strengthen its digital platform, and reorganize its operations to improve efficiency. While these initiatives are intended to support long-term growth, they are likely to pressure margins in the near term.

Meanwhile, the consensus EPS estimate of $2.11 for fiscal 2026 reflects an increase of 2.9%, while the EPS estimate of $2.26 for fiscal 2027 indicates a 7.1% rise YOY.

What Do Analysts Expect for Albertsons Stock?

Following Albertsons’ disappointing fiscal first-quarter results and sharply reduced full-year guidance, BMO Capital Markets downgraded the stock to “Market Perform” from “Outperform” and slashed its price target to $12 from $23, reflecting a much more cautious outlook on the grocery retailer’s earnings recovery.

On the other hand, RBC Capital Markets maintained its “Outperform” rating on the stock but cut its price target to $13 from $20.

Amid the near-term uncertainties, analysts remain cautiously bullish on ACI with a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating . Of the 20 analysts covering the stock, six advise a “Strong Buy,” two suggest a “Moderate Buy,” ten analysts are on the sidelines, giving it a “Hold” rating and two recommend a “Strong Sell.”

While the average analyst price target of $16.88 indicates an upside of 47.2%, the Street-high target price of $29 suggests that the stock could rally as much as 152.8%.