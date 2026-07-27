QBTS Stock Pops as AT&T Expands Partnership With D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS) shares are pushing higher on July 27 as investors cheer the company’s expanded commercial agreement with telecom giant AT&T (T). In its press release, AT&T said it will integrate QBTS’s annealing quantum computing into its agentic artificial intelligence (AI) tools to optimize network infrastructure and management.

Despite today’s rally, D-Wave stock remains down more than 35% versus its recent high.

Details of the Expanded AT&T Agreement

In early trials, QBTS technology trimmed a key network workload processing time from one hour down to under 15 seconds, AT&T revealed.

By blending AI and quantum processing, the telecom firm wants to tackle complex optimization challenges, ranging from real-time outage response and traffic management to technician routing and long-term network build planning.

The expanded agreement reinforces that D-Wave provides the speed and computational efficiency necessary to keep massive 5G and fiber networks running seamlessly.

Note that QBTS shares now look poised to test their 20-day moving average (MA), with a decisive break above $19.64 expected to accelerate bullish momentum in the near term.

What the AT&T Partnership Means for QBTS Stock

For D-Wave investors, AT&T’s expanded deal means valuable commercial validation in an industry often criticized for slow monetization timelines.

While several quantum computing startups are still building toward enterprise-scale deployment, QBTS continues to secure tangible contracts, including with Fortune 100 companies.

The AT&T agreement underscores the practical utility of D-Wave’s annealing quantum computing technology, which is already embedded in production use cases today, even as the company continues to build its gate-model systems for future applications.

As telecom operators race to optimize capex and boost operational reliability, successful enterprise implementations like this one serve as a proof of concept for prospective global clients.

This growing commercial momentum and expanding customer base bolster the narrative that D-Wave shares are well-positioned among peers in the commercial quantum computing space .

What’s the Consensus Rating on D-Wave Shares?

Heading into July 27, Wall Street had a consensus “Strong Buy” rating on QBTS stock, with a mean price target of nearly $37.

That signals potential upside of nearly 95% in D-Wave Quantum from current levels.