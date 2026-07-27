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QBTS Stock Pops as AT&T Expands Partnership With D-Wave Quantum

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Image by Funtap via Shutterstock
Image by Funtap via Shutterstock

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS) shares are pushing higher on July 27 as investors cheer the company’s expanded commercial agreement with telecom giant AT&T (T). In its press release, AT&T said it will integrate QBTS’s annealing quantum computing into its agentic artificial intelligence (AI) tools to optimize network infrastructure and management.

Despite today’s rally, D-Wave stock remains down more than 35% versus its recent high. 

www.barchart.com

Details of the Expanded AT&T Agreement

In early trials, QBTS technology trimmed a key network workload processing time from one hour down to under 15 seconds, AT&T revealed. 

By blending AI and quantum processing, the telecom firm wants to tackle complex optimization challenges, ranging from real-time outage response and traffic management to technician routing and long-term network build planning.

The expanded agreement reinforces that D-Wave provides the speed and computational efficiency necessary to keep massive 5G and fiber networks running seamlessly. 

Note that QBTS shares now look poised to test their 20-day moving average (MA), with a decisive break above $19.64 expected to accelerate bullish momentum in the near term. 

What the AT&T Partnership Means for QBTS Stock

For D-Wave investors, AT&T’s expanded deal means valuable commercial validation in an industry often criticized for slow monetization timelines. 

While several quantum computing startups are still building toward enterprise-scale deployment, QBTS continues to secure tangible contracts, including with Fortune 100 companies.

The AT&T agreement underscores the practical utility of D-Wave’s annealing quantum computing technology, which is already embedded in production use cases today, even as the company continues to build its gate-model systems for future applications.

As telecom operators race to optimize capex and boost operational reliability, successful enterprise implementations like this one serve as a proof of concept for prospective global clients. 

This growing commercial momentum and expanding customer base bolster the narrative that D-Wave shares are well-positioned among peers in the commercial quantum computing space.

What’s the Consensus Rating on D-Wave Shares?

Heading into July 27, Wall Street had a consensus “Strong Buy” rating on QBTS stock, with a mean price target of nearly $37. 

That signals potential upside of nearly 95% in D-Wave Quantum from current levels. 

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
T 24.36 +0.23 +0.95%
AT&T Inc
QBTS 19.24 +3.03 +18.69%
D-Wave Quantum Inc

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