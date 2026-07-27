A $41 Million Reason to Buy Hyliion Stock Now

Hyliion Holdings (HYLN) develops modular power generation systems designed to run on a variety of fuel sources. After spending years under the radar, Hyliion has been attracting fresh investor attention in 2026 as its commercial strategy begins to gain traction. The company has been making headlines for advancing deployments of its KARNO generators, a technology built to deliver reliable, low-emission power across multiple fuel types.

That growing momentum received a major boost this week after Hyliion landed a $41.7 million contract from the United States Office of Naval Research to design, develop, build, test, and deliver 2-megawatt and 3-megawatt KARNO power generation systems. Beyond the immediate revenue opportunity, the award serves as a meaningful endorsement of the company’s technology by a key U.S. government agency, potentially opening the door to additional defense and commercial opportunities.

Investors certainly took notice. HYLN stock jumped following the announcement and has already more than doubled in 2026 so far. Meanwhile, Wall Street remains optimistic on the company’s prospects, with analysts anticipating there could still be more upside ahead.

About Hyliion Stock

Founded in 2015, Hyliion Holdings is an emerging energy technology company focused on rethinking how electricity is generated. Its flagship KARNO Power Module is designed to deliver efficient, distributed power while operating on a broad range of fuel types, giving customers greater flexibility as energy markets evolve.

The company is positioning its technology for applications spanning commercial facilities, data centers, marine, and other industrial use cases where reliable on-site power is increasingly in demand. Based in Cedar Park, Texas, Hyliion currently has a market capitalization of $663.4 million.

Shares of Hyliion have been anything but steady, reflecting its high volatility with a 60-month beta of 3.47 and a 24-month beta of 2.38. Investor sentiment took a hit on June 23, when shares plunged 17.23% after a short report from Pelican Way Research questioned the legitimacy of a key customer agreement, triggering a sharp sell-off.

More recently, the stock fell 9.71% on Friday, extending its retreat to 55.6% from its 52-week high of $8.49, reached on June 18. Despite those sharp swings, HYLN has delivered impressive gains over the longer term. Shares have surged 117.9% over the past 52 weeks, are up 101.4% year-to-date (YTD), and zooming in to a shorter term, HYLN has rallied 101.4% over the past three months.

A Snapshot of Hyliion’s Q1 Numbers and Outlook

Hyliion delivered a stronger-than-expected start to fiscal 2026 when it reported first-quarter results on May 12, driven by continued progress on its KARNO Power Module program and growing work under its U.S. Navy contracts. Revenue climbed to $2.8 million from research and development services, a sharp increase from $0.5 million in the year-ago quarter and $0.7 million in Q4 of 2025. The improvement was largely fueled by accelerating work under the company’s contracts with the Office of Naval Research, including the construction of the 800-kilowatt KARNO Power Module that is being delivered for the Navy. The top-line performance surpassed Wall Street’s expectations.

Hyliion’s bottom line showed meaningful improvement as well. The company reported a loss of $0.07 per share, representing a 30% year-over-year (YOY) improvement while also coming in better than what analysts had anticipated.

Meanwhile, operating expenses declined to $13.4 million from $19.7 million in the prior-year period. The reduction was primarily driven by lower R&D spending as more engineering efforts shifted toward revenue-generating work under the Navy contracts. Further, the company capitalized approximately $1.9 million of inventory production costs for KARNO systems that it expects to use in future periods. As a result, Hyliion’s loss from operations narrowed 32.9% YOY to $13.2 million.

During the quarter, total cash expenditures amounted to $13 million, including $1.9 million in capex, mainly for additive printing machines and facility investments to support printer operations. These outflows were partially offset by $1.6 million in proceeds from asset sales. At quarter-end, Hyliion remained well capitalized, with $139.3 million in cash and short- and long-term investments.

Looking ahead, management reaffirmed its fiscal 2026 outlook, continuing to expect approximately $10 million in full-year revenue from R&D services, along with potential initial commercial customer sales following the anticipated late-year commercialization of its 200-kilowatt KARNO Power Module.

The company maintained its forecast for approximately $50 million in total cash use during 2026, which would leave it with roughly $100 million in cash and investments by year-end. Hyliion expects the lower cash burn compared to 2025 to be supported by higher revenue, disciplined expense management, reduced capital spending, and approximately $10 million in planned equipment financing. Management reiterated that its current liquidity position should be sufficient to fund operations through the commercialization of the KARNO Power Module.

Analysts expect the company to generate roughly $2.4 million in Q2 revenue, while forecasting a loss of $0.09 per share, representing a 12.5% YOY increase in losses. Looking ahead, Wall Street projects a loss of $0.33 per share in fiscal 2026, followed by a slightly wider loss of $0.35 per share in fiscal 2027.

What’s Wall Street’s Take on Hyliion Now?

Overall, HYLN stock carries a “Moderate Buy” rating. Of the four analysts covering the stock, one recommends a “Strong Buy,” one has a “Moderate Buy,” and the remaining two are playing it safe with a “Hold.”

Wall Street sees meaningful upside ahead for HYLN. At current levels, the average price target of $7.00 suggests 85.7% upside potential. Meanwhile, the Street’s highest price target of $9.00 implies HYLN could more than double, rallying as much as 138.7%.