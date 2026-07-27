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AAL Stock Alert: What Comes Next After American Airlines Reports Record Revenue

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Large passenger jet airliner by aapsky via Shutterstock
Large passenger jet airliner by aapsky via Shutterstock

American Airlines (AAL) shares have inched higher in recent sessions after the airline reported its highest quarterly revenue in company history. Rising demand across domestic and international routes drove a 16.3% year-over-year increase in Q2 sales to $16.7 billion, beating consensus estimates. 

Still, American Airlines stock is down about 20% versus its recent high.

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Jet Fuel Prices to Weigh on American Airlines Stock

Despite top-line momentum, higher jet fuel prices due to the U.S.-Iran conflict are expected to hurt the company’s net income. 

American Airlines' profit came in down about 88% in the recently concluded quarter, and the airline trimmed its full-year guidance to a loss of $0.65 per share at the lower end of the range.

That said, CEO Robert Isom told CNBC in a post-earnings interview that American Airlines is “well set for 2027.”

His optimism is mirrored in the technical setup as well. AAL shares look poised to challenge their 50-day moving average (MA) this week, with a decisive break above $15.15 expected to accelerate upward momentum. 

Why CEO Believes AAL Is Strongly Positioned for 2027

Isom is particularly bullish on the firm’s “high-margin” premium cabins strategy. 

To capture this high-yielding market, the airline is accelerating fleet retrofit and taking delivery of new Boeing 787-9 and Airbus A321XLR aircraft.

Coupled with AAdvantage loyalty program enrollments growing more than 30% year-on-year and strategic route additions in Europe and Latin America, AAL’s topline remains strongly positioned for continued growth.

According to the chief executive, American Airlines leads in ex-fuel cost efficiency, and the carrier has already booked about 60% of its Q3 revenue. 

Note that options pricing remains largely positive for American Airlines shares as well, with the upper price on contracts expiring in late November currently set at $17.51, indicating potential for a 20% rally from here. 

What’s the Consensus Rating on American Airlines?

Wall Street analysts are even more bullish about the future of American Airlines. 

The consensus rating on AAL stock sits at “Moderate Buy,” with the mean price objective of about $19.73 signaling potential upside of 35% from current levels. 

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
AAL 14.66 +0.18 +1.24%
American Airlines Gp

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