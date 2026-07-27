Cattle Look to React to Border Reopening News on Monday Morning

Live cattle futures saw gains of 27 cents to $1.67 across most contracts on Friday, with August holding for a $2.65 gain last week. Open interest was down 1,506 contracts. Cash trade was picked up at $230-231 across the country last week. Feeder cattle futures saw strength on Friday with contracts $1.17 to $2.97 across the board, with August 62 cents lower since last Friday. CME Feeder Cattle Index was down another $1.07 on July 23 to $349.65.

Late on Friday the USDA stated they plan to resume imports of Mexican cattle in by August 23 at the Douglas, AZ port of entry and two additional ports in NM at a later time.

Cattle on Feed data report showed placements in June down 2.91% from last year at 1.399 million head. Marketings were seen 2.69% lower yr/yr to 1.661 million head. July 1 on feed data was up 2.21% vs. 2025 at 11.37 million head. A breakdown between steers and heifers showed 4.25 million heifers on feed, which is 37.38% of the total and the lowest ratio for July since 2018. Bi-annual Cattle inventory data showed 28.45 million beef cows down 0.7% yr/yr, with replacement beef heifers up 2.9% to 3.6 million head. The 2026 calf crop was down 1.5% from 2025 at 32.5 million head.

Cold Storage data from USDA indicated beef stocks tightening 3.43% from the end of May at 389.23 million lbs for June 30. That was down 2.76% from a year ago.

The Friday Commitment of Traders report showed managed money slashing 20,961 contracts from their net long in live cattle futures and options to 75,363 contracts as of Tuesday. In feeder cattle futures and options spec funds were busy cutting back another 1,975 contracts from the net long as of July 21 to 7,905 contracts.

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were lower in the Friday afternoon report. Choice boxes were down $1.63 at $363.32, with Select $2.04 lower to $346.71. USDA’s Federally inspected cattle slaughter for the week at 528,000 head. That was up 3,000 head from the previous week and 15,766 head below the same week last year.

Aug 26 Live Cattle closed at $227.075, up $1.675,

Oct 26 Live Cattle closed at $222.500, up $1.125,

Dec 26 Live Cattle closed at $222.275, up $1.600,

Aug 26 Feeder Cattle closed at $345.325, up $1.550,

Sep 26 Feeder Cattle closed at $341.450, up $1.600,

Oct 26 Feeder Cattle closed at $336.000, up $2.550,