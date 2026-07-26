Amazon Stock Just Hit a Major Hurdle Ahead of Earnings

Amazon (AMZN) has been one of the market's strongest large-cap technology stocks in 2026, helped by rapid growth in Amazon Web Services (AWS), advertising, and artificial intelligence. The company also delivered an impressive first quarter, beating Wall Street estimates.

But the story has recently shifted. Recently, Bloomberg reported that Senate investigators are examining allegations of Chinese influence over Amazon's third-party marketplace, sending AMZN shares down about 4% in a single session.

With second-quarter earnings due on July 30, investors are now weighing whether the investigation is simply a short-term headline or a more meaningful risk to Amazon's long-term outlook.

The Senate Investigation Creates a New Overhang

According to Bloomberg, Republican staff on the Senate Small Business Committee believe they have uncovered evidence suggesting some Amazon employees in China may have improperly influenced marketplace decisions involving third-party merchants.

The allegations involve intermediaries allegedly paying for favorable treatment, including reversing account suspensions and helping sellers navigate Amazon's marketplace policies.

Because nearly 60% of products sold on Amazon come from third-party sellers, any weakness in marketplace oversight could eventually attract additional regulatory scrutiny. At this stage, however, the inquiry remains a fact-finding investigation rather than an enforcement action.

The market reacted quickly because investors are concerned the probe could eventually lead to tighter oversight, operational changes, or financial penalties if wrongdoing is established.

Amazon's Business Continues to Impress Investors

While the Senate investigation grabbed headlines, Amazon's operating business continues to perform well.

AWS remains one of the company's biggest growth engines after expanding 28% year-over-year (YoY) during the first quarter. Management also guided second-quarter revenue to $194 billion to $199 billion, while forecasting operating income of $20 billion to $24 billion, which is due on July 30 after the market close.

Wall Street currently expects roughly $198 billion in revenue and approximately $1.82 billion in earnings per share for the upcoming quarter.

Importantly, Amazon has beaten analyst expectations on both revenue and earnings in each of the past four quarters. Investors, however, often pay closer attention to management's forward guidance than the quarterly beat itself, particularly given Amazon's elevated AI spending.

Amazon Is Doubling Down on AI

Beyond e-commerce, Amazon continues investing aggressively across artificial intelligence.

The company recently streamlined parts of its artificial general intelligence (AGI) research organization while increasing investment in its highest-priority AI initiatives. Amazon also plans to spend roughly $200 billion on capital expenditures in 2026, primarily to expand AI infrastructure and data centers.

Meanwhile, AWS continues winning major enterprise customers, including OpenAI, Visa (V), Salesforce (CRM), and the U.S. Air Force. Amazon's in-house AI chip portfolio, including Graviton, Trainium, and Nitro, has already surpassed a $20 billion annual revenue run rate, highlighting another fast-growing business beyond traditional cloud services.

These investments should strengthen Amazon's competitive position over time, although they are also increasing near-term expenses.

Wall Street Remains Bullish on AMZN Stock

Despite the latest regulatory concerns, most analysts continue recommending AMZN stock.

Bank of America recently lifted its price target to $310, arguing additional AWS capacity should support future revenue growth.

Additionally, Goldman Sachs maintains a $335 target, citing continued strength in AWS and growing AI monetization opportunities. KeyBanc also carries a $325 target, pointing to Amazon's expanding cloud offerings and infrastructure leadership.

According to Barchart data, AMZN stock currently holds a “Strong Buy” consensus rating based on roughly 57 analyst ratings, with an average price target near $315, which suggests the stock could rise more than 35% from the current point.

So, the bottom line is that the Senate investigation introduces fresh uncertainty at an awkward time, arriving just days before Amazon reports earnings. While the allegations have pressured investor sentiment, they have not changed Amazon's underlying business fundamentals.

For now, the bigger story remains AWS growth, AI investment, and management's outlook for the second half of 2026. If Amazon delivers another strong earnings report while keeping its cloud momentum intact, investors may ultimately view the Senate probe as a temporary headline rather than a long-term threat.