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A $1.6 Billion Reason Salesforce (CRM) Stock Is Up Today

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Laptop computer displaying logo of Salesforce_com By monticellllo
Laptop computer displaying logo of Salesforce_com By monticellllo

Salesforce (CRM) shares are rallying on July 24 after management announced a fresh $1.6 billion contract with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). 

Under this agreement, the VA will deploy Salesforce's artificial intelligence (AI) agents, data platforms, and collaboration tools to streamline healthcare delivery and make appointment scheduling more efficient for veterans. 

Despite today’s surge, Salesforce stock remains down about 38% versus the start of this year.

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Salesforce to Modernize Veteran Care

The Agentic Enterprise License Agreement (AELA) features a one-year base period and two annual renewal options. 

In its press release, Salesforce said the VA will roll out its Missionforce ecosystem, integrating Agentforce Public Sector and Health solutions, Slack, MuleSoft, Data 360, and Tableau. 

Embedding autonomous AI agents directly into live workflows will automate benefits verification, streamline patient triage, and slash appointment scheduling times from 28 days to minutes only. 

This high-profile deployment underscores the immediate real-world demand for Salesforce’s next-generation AI platforms within large-scale healthcare and government operations.

Note that CRM shares have a history of gaining 4.81% on average in August — a seasonal pattern that makes it even more attractive to own in the near term. 

What the VA Deal Means for CRM Shares

For investors, this $1.6 billion VA contract serves as a decisive vote of confidence in Salesforce’s AI monetization capabilities during a challenging macro environment for software stocks. 

The agreement adds to an impressive string of federal contracts for the firm’s Missionforce unit, following a $5.6 billion U.S. Army deal and a $72 million Air Force agreement

By securing long-term enterprise commitments from government agencies, CRM is establishing a highly predictable multi-year revenue stream.

These deals are positive for Salesforce shares because they alleviate investor concerns regarding enterprise AI adoption, proving CRM’s agentic platform is actively replacing legacy administrative friction with scalable, high-margin software solutions. 

Wall Street Remains Bullish on Salesforce Stock

Even without the VA announcement, Wall Street analysts were constructive on Salesforce for the remainder of 2026. 

The consensus rating on CRM stock remains at “Moderate Buy,” with the mean price target of $249 signaling potential upside of more than 60% from current levels. 

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CRM 163.93 +7.00 +4.46%
Salesforce Inc

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