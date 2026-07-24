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Cotton Fading Lower on Friday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Rolls of cotton thread by Marina Ermakova via Unsplash
Rolls of cotton thread by Marina Ermakova via Unsplash

Cotton futures are trading with 74 to 95 point losses across most contracts on Friday, facing some outside pressure. Crude oil is back down $3.96 per barrel, with the US dollar index slipping 0.041.

Export Sales data has accumulated 2025/26 cotton sales at 12.003 million RB, which is 102% of the USDA export projection, with just 2 reporting weeks left in the marketing year. New crop business has accumulated to 2.526 million RB, up 28.05% from last year. 

The NOAA 7-day QPF shows very limited precipitation across much of TX with 1 to 2 inches seen in parts of AL and GA through the east coast.

The Cotlook A Index was up another 75 points July 23 at 90.35 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were unchanged on Thursday, with the certified stocks level at 94,235 bales. The Adjusted World Price was trimmed by 155 points on Thursday to 63.82 cents/lb. It is good through next week.

Oct 26 Cotton  is at 78.89, down 95 points,

Dec 26 Cotton  is at 80.47, down 74 points,

Mar 27 Cotton  is at 82.05, down 78 points


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CTZ26 80.24 -0.97 -1.19%
Cotton #2
CTV26 78.89 -0.95 -1.19%
Cotton #2
CTZ26 80.24 -0.97 -1.19%
Cotton #2

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