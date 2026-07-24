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Hogs Back to Mixed Trade on Friday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Pig with dirt on snout ear tagged by Lidija Zivic via iStock
Pig with dirt on snout ear tagged by Lidija Zivic via iStock

Lean hog futures are mixed at midday, with contracts 50 cents higher to a dine lower. USDA’s national base hog price was down $4.70 in the Friday AM report to $97.06. The CME Lean Hog Index was another 40 cents higher on July 22 at $97.48. 

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value was up $1.06 in the Friday morning report, at $105.54. All primals were reported higher. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Thursday was 479,000 head, with the week to date total at 1.859 million head. That is now 9,000 head above the week prior but 1,425 head shy of the same week last year.

Aug 26 Hogs  are at $102.650, up $0.500,

Oct 26 Hogs  are at $88.825, down $0.075

Dec 26 Hogs are at $80.225, up $0.100,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HEV26 89.000 +0.100 +0.11%
Lean Hogs
HEQ26 102.775 +0.625 +0.61%
Lean Hogs
HEZ26 80.300 +0.175 +0.22%
Lean Hogs

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