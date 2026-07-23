Forget Nvidia. Apple May Be the AI Stock Wall Street Is Quietly Betting On.

On July 17, Apple (AAPL) briefly became the world's most valuable company again, overtaking Nvidia (NVDA) after a strong day for AAPL stock. Apple shares rose, lifting its market value to roughly $4.88 trillion, while Nvidia shares fell more than 3%, leaving its market capitalization at about $4.86 trillion.

Apple's gains were driven by growing optimism around its artificial intelligence (AI) strategy, stronger iPhone demand, and expectations for another solid earnings report. Meanwhile, Nvidia came under pressure as investors took profits after NVDA stock's massive rally. The broader semiconductor sector also weakened as concerns grew that AI-related spending may slow after an exceptional run.

Although Apple only held the top spot briefly, the move highlighted a shift in investor sentiment. Money flowed into large technology companies with more diversified businesses, while high-flying AI chip stocks faced selling pressure amid rich valuations and a broader pullback across the semiconductor sector.

Apple Is Winning the AI Race Without Spending Like Nvidia

Unlike Nvidia and hyperscale cloud companies pouring hundreds of billions of dollars into AI infrastructure, Apple is taking a different approach. The company already controls one of the world's largest consumer ecosystems, with more than 2.5 billion active devices, allowing it to roll out AI features without massive data-center spending.

That strategy is beginning to resonate with investors. Apple recently received regulatory approval to launch Apple Intelligence in China, powered by Alibaba's (BABA) Qwen AI model, potentially unlocking a new iPhone upgrade cycle in one of its largest markets. The company also continues investing in custom AI chips, next-generation Siri capabilities, and on-device AI that reduces dependence on cloud computing.

Rather than competing directly in AI infrastructure, Apple is focusing on bringing AI to hundreds of millions of existing users through its hardware and software ecosystem.

Apple Is Still Delivering Strong Financial Results

Apple's fundamentals remain difficult to ignore.

Besides beating estimates last quarter, the company continues to generate industry-leading profitability through its expanding Services business, which includes iCloud, Apple Music, Apple TV+, licensing revenue, and the App Store. That recurring revenue stream provides stability even when hardware demand fluctuates.

Looking ahead, Wall Street expects Apple to report roughly $108 billion in revenue and earnings of about $1.88 per share for its fiscal third-quarter report later this month. Investors will closely monitor iPhone demand, gross margins, and commentary surrounding Apple Intelligence as key drivers for the second half of 2026.

The Stock Isn't Cheap Anymore

Apple's biggest challenge isn't execution. It's valuation.

AAPL stock currently trades at roughly 39.6 times trailing earnings, well above its 10-year average multiple of around 26 times. On a forward basis, Apple trades near 37 times earnings, while GuruFocus estimates a fair value of roughly $267.

That premium valuation means expectations are high heading into the Q3 earnings report on July 30. Even another earnings beat may not be enough if management delivers cautious guidance or margins disappoint.

Still, premium valuations have rarely prevented Apple from outperforming over long periods, thanks to its ecosystem strength, loyal customer base, and consistent cash generation.

What Does Wall Street Think of AAPL Stock?

Analysts generally remain optimistic despite Apple's valuation. Based on 42 analysts with coverage, Apple stock carries a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating. The mean price target of $320.75 suggests minimal potential upside from current levels.

However, Bank of America recently reiterated its “Buy” rating on AAPL stock and gave a higher $380 price target, expecting another quarterly earnings beat while viewing near-term margin pressure as temporary. HSBC also upgraded Apple to “Buy” with a $366 target, arguing that the company is entering an operational turning point as Apple Intelligence reaches its installed base. Morgan Stanley maintains an “Overweight” rating with a $364 target, while Goldman Sachs also rates the stock as a “Buy” with a $340 target, citing Apple's ecosystem and long-term AI opportunity.