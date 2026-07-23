Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

This Analyst Just Cut Its Price Target on SNDK Stock. Here's Why.

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
A photo of a Sandisk Solid State Drive by Top Popular Vector by Shutterstock
A photo of a Sandisk Solid State Drive by Top Popular Vector by Shutterstock

SanDisk (SNDK) stock is in focus on July 23 after a senior Susquehanna analyst trimmed his price target on the flash memory products specialist. In a research note today, analyst Mehdi Hosseini set a downwardly revised $3,050 price target on SNDK, which nonetheless signals potential upside of an exciting 80% from current levels. 

SanDisk shares have pulled back sharply in recent weeks amid a broader tech rout. At the time of writing, they’re down nearly 30% versus their June high. 

www.barchart.com

Why Susquehanna Trimmed Its Price Target on SNDK Stock

According to Hosseini, the reduced price objective reflects updated internal estimates following a correction to the firm’s financial model, which previously incorporated inaccurate sales and earnings per share (EPS) estimates.

Moreover, the memory architecture for artificial intelligence (AI) inferencing applications remains “somewhat unsettled.”

Specifically, the Susquehanna analyst pointed to uncertainty surrounding how inferencing memory hierarchies would split workloads between DRAM and local SSDs. 

If AI firms aggressively adopt KV cache offloading, enterprise SSD demand would increase rather significantly. Conversely, if they continue relying mostly on DRAM/HBM, demand for SanDisk’s flagship product will be lower. 

Why Mehdi Hosseini Is Still Bullish on SanDisk Shares

Despite lowering the price target, Susquehanna remains strongly bullish on SanDisk shares' longer-term trajectory. 

According to Barchart, the company is expected to report more than $33 per share of earnings (EPS) for its current financial quarter on Aug. 5. This would represent a staggering 167x growth on a year-over-year basis. 

In his report, Hosseini highlighted key structural catalysts for his constructive view, including the ramp-up of BiCS8 and BiCS10 NAND technologies, which are expected to drive about 10% annual front-end cost-per-bit reductions.

Finally, the analyst is positive on SNDK’s long-term contractual agreements with hyperscalers as they offer significant visibility into future revenue. 

What’s the Consensus Rating on SanDisk?

While not nearly as bullish as Susquehanna, other Wall Street firms also recommend sticking with SNDK stock for the long term. 

According to Barchart, the consensus rating on SanDisk currently sits at “Strong Buy,” with the mean price target of about $2,368 indicating potential upside of more than 40% over the next 12 months. 

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
SNDK 1,655.03 +55.76 +3.49%
Sandisk Corp

Most Popular News

Walmart Inc location- by Wolterk via iStock 1
Walmart Stock’s Extended Downturn Could Trigger a Possible Comeback
Nvidia logo by Konstantin Savusia via Shutterstock 2
Huge, Unusual Nvidia Call Options Volume - NVDA Trading Range Attracts Options Players
Down market by Artit Wongpradu via Shutterstock 3
Nasdaq Futures Slip as Chip Rally Falters Ahead of Alphabet Earnings
Apple products on desk by Ake Ngiamsanguan via iStock 4
AAPL Stock Alert: HSBC Gives Investors Fresh Reasons to Be Bullish on Apple Before Earnings
Eli Lilly & Co_ by Tada Images via Shutterstock 5
What You Need to Know Ahead of Eli Lilly's Earnings Release
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.