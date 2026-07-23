Cotton Trading with Thursday Gains

Cotton futures are trading with 8 to 57 point gains across most contracts at midday. Crude oil is up another $5.71 per barrel, with the US dollar index up 0.311.

Export Sales data showed 51,287 RB of cotton sold for 2025/26 in the week of July 16. That was back up from the previous marketing year low. There was 16,146 RB reported for new crop business in that week. Shipments were tallied at 276,313 RB, back up to a 4-week high.

The NOAA 7-day QPF shows very limited precipitation across much of TX and the southeast for the next week.

The Cotlook A Index was up 160 points Wednesday at 89.60 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were unchanged on July 22, with the certified stocks level at 94,235 bales. The Adjusted World Price was raised by 3.52 cents last week to 65.37 cents/lb. It will be updated later today.

Oct 26 Cotton is at 80.44, up 57 points,

Dec 26 Cotton is at 81.19, up 8 points,